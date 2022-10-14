Imagine the Monopoly Man. If you pictured the character from the popular board game wearing one, you'd be wrong. In fact, he has never worn one. If you're surprised by this, you're not alone. Many people possess the same false memory of this character. This phenomenon takes place for other characters, logos and quotes, too. For example, Pikachu from Pokémon is often thought to have a black tip on his tail, which he doesn't have. And many people are convinced that the Fruit of the Loom logo includes a cornucopia. It doesn't.

