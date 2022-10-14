Read full article on original website
Related
Students Are Using AI to Write Their Papers, Because Of Course They Are
Innovate_rye’s professors know them as a first-year biochemistry major, and an “A” student. What their professors don’t know about them is that they’re using a powerful AI language model to finish most homework assignments. “It would be simple assignments that included extended responses,” innovate_rye, who...
Common AI language models show bias against people with disabilities: study
New research underscores the implicit bias present in some artificial intelligence language models. Researchers found models were generally more likely to rate content containing disability-related words as negative. The authors hope their work will help developers better understand how artificial intelligence can affect people in the real world. Artificial intelligence...
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
Phys.org
New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect', the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories
Imagine the Monopoly Man. If you pictured the character from the popular board game wearing one, you'd be wrong. In fact, he has never worn one. If you're surprised by this, you're not alone. Many people possess the same false memory of this character. This phenomenon takes place for other characters, logos and quotes, too. For example, Pikachu from Pokémon is often thought to have a black tip on his tail, which he doesn't have. And many people are convinced that the Fruit of the Loom logo includes a cornucopia. It doesn't.
Washington Examiner
Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge
The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 infection associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and wellbeing.
Phys.org
Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'
A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
Women do better when they have a group of strong female friends, study finds
We're stronger together.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
PsyPost
Economic scarcity can invigorate racial stereotypes and even alter our mental representations of Black individuals
New research provides evidence that racial stereotypes tend to be strengthened under conditions of scarcity. The findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, indicate that economic scarcity can influence mental representations of Black people. Previous research has indicated that when jobs are few and competition is high, people...
News-Medical.net
New findings point to specific genes linked with increased risk of frozen shoulder
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify a previously unknown mitochondrial disease in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria-;specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
News-Medical.net
Researchers find a reproducible way to study cellular functions of plants cells with 3D bioprinting
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
verywellfamily.com
How to Raise Theybies: Children Without Imposed Gender Identities
When Felix and Joshua Huang started a family, they were very clear on the fact that they did not want to raise their baby within a set of gender norms. They were uncomfortable with how people assign gender to babies, along with the expectations of performing that gender. Beyond that,...
News-Medical.net
Urban environment associated with physical activity in COPD patients
The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street length, slope of terrain and exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the vicinity of their homes, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
labroots.com
Four-Legged Robots Allowed to Run in The Wild Thanks to New Algorithms
In a recent study that will be presented at the 2022 International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in Kyoto, Japan, an international team of researchers led by UC San Diego have written a novel set of algorithms that allows four-legged robots to traverse challenging terrain, to include benches, shrubs, trees, poles, boulders, and people, while averting both stationary and moving obstacles. This study has the potential to open the doors for robots to perform search and rescue missions along with gathering information in locations that are deemed too hazardous for humans.
News-Medical.net
CCA's research initiative aims to identify progress, challenges in the lives of people with celiac disease
Twenty years after the first baseline survey of Canadians living with celiac disease was conducted, the Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) is mounting a major research initiative to identify progress made and continuing challenges surrounding life with the condition. Has life gotten any easier for the almost 400,000 Canadians living with...
Psychiatric Times
The Dangers of Excessive Social Media Usage
Social media: every mental health professional’s worst nightmare. In this series, Scariest in Psychiatry, we asked clinicians about the scariest topic in mental health. What’s frightening, worrisome, or concerning in psychiatry? Here’s how they answered. Halloween is right around the corner, and this is a time that...
Phys.org
Gender stereotypes lead recruiters to discriminate against men
Men who apply for female-dominated jobs face a significant chance of being rejected at application stage, suggesting the existence of deep-rooted gender stereotypes. After submitting more than 12,000 resumes to over 4,000 job adverts in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, a study by King's Business School and Monash University's Business School in Victoria, Australia, found that male applicants received around 40% fewer call-backs for roles that are typically dominated by females than women with identical qualifications and experience.
Comments / 0