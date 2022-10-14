ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Vice

Students Are Using AI to Write Their Papers, Because Of Course They Are

Innovate_rye’s professors know them as a first-year biochemistry major, and an “A” student. What their professors don’t know about them is that they’re using a powerful AI language model to finish most homework assignments. “It would be simple assignments that included extended responses,” innovate_rye, who...
EDUCATION
The Hill

Common AI language models show bias against people with disabilities: study

New research underscores the implicit bias present in some artificial intelligence language models. Researchers found models were generally more likely to rate content containing disability-related words as negative. The authors hope their work will help developers better understand how artificial intelligence can affect people in the real world. Artificial intelligence...
ENGINEERING
Daily Mail

UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phys.org

New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect', the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories

Imagine the Monopoly Man. If you pictured the character from the popular board game wearing one, you'd be wrong. In fact, he has never worn one. If you're surprised by this, you're not alone. Many people possess the same false memory of this character. This phenomenon takes place for other characters, logos and quotes, too. For example, Pikachu from Pokémon is often thought to have a black tip on his tail, which he doesn't have. And many people are convinced that the Fruit of the Loom logo includes a cornucopia. It doesn't.
STAR WARS
Washington Examiner

Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge

The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
News-Medical.net

COVID-19 infection associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction

Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and wellbeing.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'

A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks

Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
ELECTRONICS
PsyPost

Economic scarcity can invigorate racial stereotypes and even alter our mental representations of Black individuals

New research provides evidence that racial stereotypes tend to be strengthened under conditions of scarcity. The findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, indicate that economic scarcity can influence mental representations of Black people. Previous research has indicated that when jobs are few and competition is high, people...
SOCIETY
News-Medical.net

Researchers identify a previously unknown mitochondrial disease in identical twins

In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria-;specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Researchers find a reproducible way to study cellular functions of plants cells with 3D bioprinting

A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Urban environment associated with physical activity in COPD patients

The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street length, slope of terrain and exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the vicinity of their homes, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
MENTAL HEALTH
labroots.com

Four-Legged Robots Allowed to Run in The Wild Thanks to New Algorithms

In a recent study that will be presented at the 2022 International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in Kyoto, Japan, an international team of researchers led by UC San Diego have written a novel set of algorithms that allows four-legged robots to traverse challenging terrain, to include benches, shrubs, trees, poles, boulders, and people, while averting both stationary and moving obstacles. This study has the potential to open the doors for robots to perform search and rescue missions along with gathering information in locations that are deemed too hazardous for humans.
ENGINEERING
News-Medical.net

CCA's research initiative aims to identify progress, challenges in the lives of people with celiac disease

Twenty years after the first baseline survey of Canadians living with celiac disease was conducted, the Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) is mounting a major research initiative to identify progress made and continuing challenges surrounding life with the condition. Has life gotten any easier for the almost 400,000 Canadians living with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psychiatric Times

The Dangers of Excessive Social Media Usage

Social media: every mental health professional’s worst nightmare. In this series, Scariest in Psychiatry, we asked clinicians about the scariest topic in mental health. What’s frightening, worrisome, or concerning in psychiatry? Here’s how they answered. Halloween is right around the corner, and this is a time that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Gender stereotypes lead recruiters to discriminate against men

Men who apply for female-dominated jobs face a significant chance of being rejected at application stage, suggesting the existence of deep-rooted gender stereotypes. After submitting more than 12,000 resumes to over 4,000 job adverts in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, a study by King's Business School and Monash University's Business School in Victoria, Australia, found that male applicants received around 40% fewer call-backs for roles that are typically dominated by females than women with identical qualifications and experience.
SOCIETY

