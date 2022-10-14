ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh

At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred on Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets, police say. The victim was rushed to Saint Lukes-Cornwall Hospital, where they remain in serious condition. There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests in...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
News 12

Motorcyclist pronounced dead in Farmingville accident

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died following an accident in Farmingville on Friday. Police say Kevin Buttigieg was driving down Lakeside Road around 4 p.m. when he collided with a Nissan traveling in the opposite direction. Buttigieg was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old driver of the...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
News 12

Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh

A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
NEWBURGH, NY

