The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Autopsies show Bristol officers were shot multiple times, but timeline remains murky
Two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush were shot multiple times in the head and torso, the Office of the chief medical examiner announced on Friday. But the events leading up to the killings remain murky.
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
News 12
Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh
At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred on Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets, police say. The victim was rushed to Saint Lukes-Cornwall Hospital, where they remain in serious condition. There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests in...
News 12
Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died
A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
News 12
Suffolk DA: Bay Shore teen faces charges as an adult in shooting of guest at baby shower
A Bay Shore teenager is facing charges as an adult in the shooting of a guest at a baby shower in September. Javier Soto is accused of shooting the uncle of a woman whose baby shower he was attending at a Bay Shore home. Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says...
Note containing threat of potential violence shuts down John Jay High School
Officials reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
Suffolk officers revive woman who went into cardiac arrest in Holtsville
Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes responded to a call of a woman in cardiac arrest in Holtsville at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Police: 2 men wanted for Selden home burglary
Police say the two men entered a home on Adirondack Drive and stole several pieces of jewelry, including a gold ring.
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with animal cruelty gets probation, loses license permanently
A Bridgeport veterinarian, accused of killing one dog and performing unnecessary, harmful surgery on another, will never practice again.
News 12
Motorcyclist pronounced dead in Farmingville accident
A 50-year-old motorcyclist died following an accident in Farmingville on Friday. Police say Kevin Buttigieg was driving down Lakeside Road around 4 p.m. when he collided with a Nissan traveling in the opposite direction. Buttigieg was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old driver of the...
Police: Port Chester gas station robbed at gunpoint
They say the man pulled out a gun, demanded money and then took off on foot toward Olivia Street before getting into a dark-colored sedan.
News 12
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself at Suffolk County Community College
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself at Suffolk County Community College in Selden. Police say the man first filmed another man using the restroom, then he exposed himself and committed a lewd act. The incident happened in a bathroom...
Manager: Norwalk gas station employee robbed at gunpoint during string of robberies along Route
A Norwalk gas station employee was robbed at gunpoint during a string of crimes that took place in several towns along Route 1.
Saugerties man driving U-Haul arrested on DWI charges
Police say a witness saw Kenneth Beams, 61, nearly strike two mailboxes and a fence, then veering back onto the roadway and into oncoming traffic.
Vigil held for 13-year-old on life support after saving sister from Coram hit-and-run driver
Police say Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in the bike lane on Granny Road Wednesday evening.
News 12
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
