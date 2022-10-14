Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Presents Proceeds for ‘Dancing For The Space Coast’ to Charities, Watch the Event Replay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that we recently presented four incredible Brevard County Charities with the proceeds from our annual “Dancing for the Space Coast” event that was held this past June. The annual event is sponsored by...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Lacrosse Player Chandler Hake
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Carib Brewery Partners With Keep Brevard Beautiful for Alan Shepard Park Monthly Clean-Ups
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – COCOA BEACH – Carib Brewery USA has partnered with Keep Brevard Beautiful and adopted Alan Shepard Park, a Cocoa Beach park, to execute monthly clean-ups to preserve the environment. The 5-acre oceanfront park was named after astronaut Alan Shepard and is within close proximity...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Melbourne, FL USA
I found my heart at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida on an early morning walk with my dog while enjoying the first day of my vacation. It brightened my day and put a smile on my face. It’s nice to see some good and positive energy being spread. Thank you so much for brightening my day. The heart is made of fall material so also just in time for the fall spirit! God bless.
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 14
Mildred Ellen Hill Hansley Hubbard, 89, Vero Beach. Mildred Ellen Hill Hansley Hubbard, age 89, passed away, October 5, 2022, at VNA Hospice House in Indian River County. She was born in Miami, Florida in 1933. Mildred owned and operated the DonEllen dress shop in Miami Springs for 33 years.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
Brevard County to distribute flood cleanup kits at select libraries after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute flood cleanup kits to county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Friday. While supplies last, kits will be distributed at libraries in the most-impacted areas across the county starting on Saturday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
WESH
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
click orlando
Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
Still buzzing: Orange County mosquito spraying Sunday night, other counties soon to follow
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Sunday night, the state said it will help Orange County with aerial mosquito treatments. They are working to prevent mosquito breeding after a major population increase due to Hurricane Ian. Orange County Mosquito Control found about 93,000 acres in Orange County with an increased mosquito...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: City of Palm Bay to Host Veteran’s Day Parade November 5
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay will host the 2022 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants and spectators alike are invited to help honor our veterans and their families. The parade will start at...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Soccer Honors Sophomore Class After Match Against Lakeland United FC
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA –The Eastern Florida State College men’s soccer team will honor its sophomore class following Saturday night’s game at Orlando Health Stadium on the Melbourne campus. The Titans will honor the 13 sophomores following their game against Lakeland United FC which begins...
