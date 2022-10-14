Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
Amid school staffing crisis, Virginia set to lower barriers to licensure
Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration has launched a new social media and advertising campaigned designed to convince Virginians to "Become a Teacher," as vacancies in classrooms pile up across the commonwealth.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
Washington Examiner
Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants
(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
WHSV
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
WUHF
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Opioid crisis: Rainbow fentanyl confiscated in neighboring states, Virginia could be next
HAMPTON, Va. — Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge Jarod Forget believes fentanyl-laced pills disguised as opioids are the deadliest threat the country has seen in quite a while. "Just last year, we analyzed the pills that were seized by DEA. We found that four out of every...
WTOP
Virginia solar programs can help you earn credits on your utility bill
Virginia residents can now subscribe to two new solar programs that can help them save on their utility bill. The State Corporation Commission said one of the programs is available for all of the commonwealth’s Dominion Energy customers, while the other is only for those living in multifamily buildings, such as apartment complexes.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19
Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
vaco.org
Virginia counties can apply for federal assistance in paying water bills for low-income customers
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has secured $22.5M in financial aid for eligible low-income water customers in Virginia to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The funds are part of a federal grant from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Promise, a software company specializing...
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
