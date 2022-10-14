ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants

(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Virginia solar programs can help you earn credits on your utility bill

Virginia residents can now subscribe to two new solar programs that can help them save on their utility bill. The State Corporation Commission said one of the programs is available for all of the commonwealth’s Dominion Energy customers, while the other is only for those living in multifamily buildings, such as apartment complexes.
MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19

Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
