Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that may have started as a fender bender. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on Rainbow Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Garland Drive in southeast Houston. Police said a fight broke out after a truck...
Woman found dead after shooting at SE Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead outside of her apartment. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Almeda Park Apartments on Tanner Park Court near Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road. Police said they were responding to a call of gunfire in...
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA, Texas — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a nightclub, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a club on FM 2090, just east of I-69 in Splendora. Deputies said they were responding to the shooting and...
Missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother. The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler...
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, officials say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Skeletal remains found in Williamson County have been positively identified as a missing man from Conroe, according to officials. Both the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains were that of Timothy Perez. Perez was reported missing on...
HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Teen injured in shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A teen was in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Houston on Thursday, police say. According to HPD, a 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a shooting at 7200 Kings Gate Circle, which is off Fondren Road near Bissonnet Street.
8-year-old twins found after going missing from apartment complex in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police asked the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday. They later announced that they had been found. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Missing: Mother, son last seen in Humble Thursday morning
HUMBLE, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing mother and son who were last seen in Humble, Texas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, were last seen on Birch Arbor Court, which...
3 shot during apparent drive-by outside convenience store in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after three people standing outside of a neighborhood convenience store were shot during an apparent drive-by. It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Hillcroft Street, near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and South Main Street. Police said a group of people were...
'We are heartbroken' | Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver during Pride Bike Ride Houston
HOUSTON — A bicyclist has died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash during Pride Bike Ride Houston on Tuesday night, according to Houston police. It happened before 8 p.m. along West Dallas Street near Montrose Boulevard and downtown Houston. Police said one of the bicyclists was riding with...
Man returning from exercising hit, killed while crossing the road in NE Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the roadway in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies said the victim was out doing his daily exercises and was crossing the street to head back...
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
Gonzalez said the body of a dead female was found in the car's trunk. The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed.
Deputies searching for driver who ran over man laying on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search is in for a driver who hit and killed a man laying on the Tomball Parkway late Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that moments before the victim was run over, he was in a car with...
Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
