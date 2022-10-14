ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Teen injured in shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A teen was in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Houston on Thursday, police say. According to HPD, a 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a shooting at 7200 Kings Gate Circle, which is off Fondren Road near Bissonnet Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Missing: Mother, son last seen in Humble Thursday morning

HUMBLE, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing mother and son who were last seen in Humble, Texas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, were last seen on Birch Arbor Court, which...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
HOUSTON, TX
