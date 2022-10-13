Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Museum visit free for locals
COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
This Is Washington's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I came out here and it was gone,’ community heartbreak as little free library box is taken
SPOKANE, Wash. – A little free library… stolen, leaving one charitable couple in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood asking why. One Spokane couple started giving out free books and food 2 years ago. But it wasn’t until Tuesday, that someone took more than just those items. “People need to read, we’re very big readers. So, she just started it and started getting donations of books,” Paul Charbonneau said. Little Free Library is a nonprofit with folks all over the world working to expand book access and inspire readers. Paul Charbonneau would say it was his wife Mary’s idea to become a part of that community 2 years ago. “I didn’t think anything would happen and then I saw people come and go, bring books, drive up drop them off it’s great,” he said. The premise is simple, take a book, leave a book. But soon, the community left more than just books. “Someone left food, a box of food and we thought that was interesting. Then the food went away and then more food showed up, so I just got a plastic bin and we put food in it and then people started bringing more food; then we bought the cabinet,” he said. The food turned to money, which turned to warm socks, underwear and hand warmers in the winter. “And we get donations from schools, community centers, it’s amazing the community. There are just a lot of really good people,” he said. It became so popular Mary restocks the shelves 3 times a day. “She stocked it this morning and almost everything is gone, we’ll do it again,” he said. With a goal to give, one person took too much. “I came out here and it was gone,” he said. “There are screw holes where you can see I had it screwed on.” On Tuesday, two people in a white 4 door sedan stole the item that started it all… the little red bookshelf.”The books they left the books, but they took the box,” she said. All the Charbonneau’s want is for the case returned. “We would love to have it back! We give away books, if they need something if there’s a reason why they took it, let us know and we’ll try to help but I can’t perceive a reason to take it,” he said. If you have any information about the theft, the Charbonneau’s have a Facebook page for the Little Free Library.
Coeur d'Alene Press
There's no food like seafood
A fast, casual seafood restaurant, Fish On is now open at 6613 Commercial Park Ave., in Rathdrum, just off Highway 53 and near Super 1 Foods. With dining room and bar seating, the menu includes fish-on tacos, poke bowls, creole octopus sandwiches, chowder, daily specials, salads (with salmon and shrimp options), beer and wine, along with a kids' menu, and takeout.
inlander.com
How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue
It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Arms wide open
COEUR d’ALENE — When Debbie Lane began attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church nearly 30 years ago, she was part of a blended family. So, she wasn't sure what kind of reception they would get. Turns out, she didn't need to be worried. The congregation was warm, kind and...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Protection for Fort Sherman Playground
Mark Walter, city of Coeur d'Alene employee, sprays stain at Fort Sherman Playground at City Park on Friday. The city stains the wooden structures every other year. Panhandle Kiwanis Club members volunteered to help with the two-day project that began Thursday.
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
FOX 28 Spokane
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Here's the scoop: Post Falls battles past Coeur d'Alene, clinches top seed to state 5A playoffs
POST FALLS — Cooper Craig knocked the ball loose from the Coeur d’Alene quarterback, Jose Laguna scooped it up and was off to the races for Post Falls. And soon thereafter, the Trojans were racing off the field, a berth to the state 5A playoffs clinched. “The win...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
KHQ Right Now
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Physician from Coeur d’Alene awarded $879,000 for wrongful termination
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Thomas Neal, a doctor from Coeur d’Alene, was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County Jury after determining he was wrongfully terminated in November 2015. Neal was a doctor at Ironwood Family Practice for more than 23 years until Ironwood’s agreement with Kootenai Health...
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an crash during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the crash Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the […] The post No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
