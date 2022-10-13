SPOKANE, Wash. – A little free library… stolen, leaving one charitable couple in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood asking why. One Spokane couple started giving out free books and food 2 years ago. But it wasn’t until Tuesday, that someone took more than just those items. “People need to read, we’re very big readers. So, she just started it and started getting donations of books,” Paul Charbonneau said. Little Free Library is a nonprofit with folks all over the world working to expand book access and inspire readers. Paul Charbonneau would say it was his wife Mary’s idea to become a part of that community 2 years ago. “I didn’t think anything would happen and then I saw people come and go, bring books, drive up drop them off it’s great,” he said. The premise is simple, take a book, leave a book. But soon, the community left more than just books. “Someone left food, a box of food and we thought that was interesting. Then the food went away and then more food showed up, so I just got a plastic bin and we put food in it and then people started bringing more food; then we bought the cabinet,” he said. The food turned to money, which turned to warm socks, underwear and hand warmers in the winter. “And we get donations from schools, community centers, it’s amazing the community. There are just a lot of really good people,” he said. It became so popular Mary restocks the shelves 3 times a day. “She stocked it this morning and almost everything is gone, we’ll do it again,” he said. With a goal to give, one person took too much. “I came out here and it was gone,” he said. “There are screw holes where you can see I had it screwed on.” On Tuesday, two people in a white 4 door sedan stole the item that started it all… the little red bookshelf.”The books they left the books, but they took the box,” she said. All the Charbonneau’s want is for the case returned. “We would love to have it back! We give away books, if they need something if there’s a reason why they took it, let us know and we’ll try to help but I can’t perceive a reason to take it,” he said. If you have any information about the theft, the Charbonneau’s have a Facebook page for the Little Free Library.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO