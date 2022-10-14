ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

American Legion honors Vietnam veterans

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Local Vietnam veterans gathered at American Legion Post 62 for a ceremony formally welcoming them home from the war. Commander Coleen Anderson says many Vietnam vets were not warmly received when they first returned from Vietnam. "They were the last group of soldiers that were drafted that...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Ringling Elementary receives donation for upgrading playground

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Ringling Elementary received a donation from Patriot Chevrolet Friday afternoon to help upgrade the school's playground. The Ardmore dealership donated over 17,000 dollars to help finance the much needed equipment. The donation will be used in the second phase of upgrades, according to principal Jackie Matherly.
RINGLING, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Powwow to launch Native American Heritage Month

DURANT – The 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow will kick off Native American Heritage Month with what is regarded as one of the nation’s largest and best powwows. Set for Nov. 4 – 6, it also is offering the largest purse in its history for dancers and drums, almost $177,000. More than 600 dancers are expected to be joined by drummers and singers, and an estimated 13,000 visitors for the festivities.
DURANT, OK
denisonian.com

Denison’s power structures prevent equality and inclusivity

To start off, I do not place blame on any Denison Staff members who are simply doing their job. Rather, I blame the institution from which workers are being told how to do their job who need to be held accountable for their actions. In other words, Denison, in my...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Learn about the haunted history of Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
DURANT, OK
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Youth Big Buck competition underway

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- This weekend, the Youth Big Buck Competition is happening in Atoka. This is the third year for the contest, kids and their families go and hunt buck and turn them in. "The kids get really excited about it, they look forward to it every year," said...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Construction complete at Fannin County reservoir

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The North Texas Municipal Water District and Fannin County officials celebrated the first major reservoir to be constructed in Texas for three decades. Bois d'Arc Lake is 20 years in the making, carrying a $1.6 billion price tag. "There's been over 1,500 people participating...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
sachsenews.com

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX
KTEN.com

Whitewright handles Tom Bean

TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) - Whitewright bounced back from opening up district play with a loss last week. The Tigers handled Tom Bean on the road 40-6. They'll face Trenton next week in a big district matchup.
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy