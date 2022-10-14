Read full article on original website
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
How Bears Will Evaluate Justin Fields Behind Bad Offensive Line
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed. Chaos. Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number...
Jon Gruden Secures Another Court Win, NFL to Appeal Decision
The NFL’s motion to move the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden out of a Nevada courtroom and into arbitration was denied by a judge this week — a decision the league will appeal. District Court Judge Nancy Allf ruled the 10-year, $100 million...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that "the Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors." The former third-overall pick was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over the offseason.
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game after the wide receiver had repeated confrontations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson, who the...
fantasypros.com
Dante Pettis catches 40-yard touchdown in Week 6
Dante Pettis had seven targets which he converted into four catches for 84 yards. He reeled in a long 40-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields in the third quarter for the Bears' only score in the 12-7 defeat. Fantasy Impact:. Pettis may have moved ahead of Equanimeous St. Brown as...
Report: Matt Rhule's firing of Joe Brady didn't sit well with Panthers players
On Friday, The Athletic published one spicy meatball of a story about Matt Rhule’s rugged reign over the Carolina Panthers. And, as any story about a three-year tenure that ended in a midseason dismissal would go, there weren’t too many flattering details. One of those specifics—in a move...
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
247Sports
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: 'Huge' Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
"It was very tough sitting at home," Kyle Pitts said of missing an Atlanta Falcons game. "It was my first game (watching at home) - it didn't feel right ... I could see it from a different standpoint, but for the main part, it sucked."
Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose
Brian Hartline shared his opinion on Chicago's wide receivers Thursday night.
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers
An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers, however, are adamant they will hold onto McCaffrey past the deadline if they don't...
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp listed as questionable; Cam Akers ruled out
Two of the biggest names on the Rams have been dealing with injuries this week, but head coach Sean McVay doesn’t anticipate playing the Panthers without them. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have both missed practice time this week with foot injuries and McVay said that both players will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday. McVay added that he expects both of them will be in the lineup.
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star
DeMarcus Cousins played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, and I believe the Bucks need to bring him back.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss
The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
Bears doomed by bad execution, not bad plays
The Bears had plenty of chances to beat the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but they were sent away shell shocked, instead. There was a general aura of disbelief in the locker room that they couldn’t find a way to win, whether it was on Darnell Mooney’s fourth-and-goal bobble that cost the team a touchdown, Justin Fields overthrowing a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone, Khalil Herbert not being able to punch a ball in for a score from less than a yard away, or Velus Jones Jr. fumbling away a punt and the Bears lead along with it.
