NFL

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.  Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either.  Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
Dante Pettis catches 40-yard touchdown in Week 6

Dante Pettis had seven targets which he converted into four catches for 84 yards. He reeled in a long 40-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields in the third quarter for the Bears' only score in the 12-7 defeat. Fantasy Impact:. Pettis may have moved ahead of Equanimeous St. Brown as...
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp listed as questionable; Cam Akers ruled out

Two of the biggest names on the Rams have been dealing with injuries this week, but head coach Sean McVay doesn’t anticipate playing the Panthers without them. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have both missed practice time this week with foot injuries and McVay said that both players will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday. McVay added that he expects both of them will be in the lineup.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss

The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
Bears doomed by bad execution, not bad plays

The Bears had plenty of chances to beat the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but they were sent away shell shocked, instead. There was a general aura of disbelief in the locker room that they couldn’t find a way to win, whether it was on Darnell Mooney’s fourth-and-goal bobble that cost the team a touchdown, Justin Fields overthrowing a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone, Khalil Herbert not being able to punch a ball in for a score from less than a yard away, or Velus Jones Jr. fumbling away a punt and the Bears lead along with it.
