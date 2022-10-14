ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

West Ottawa volleyball raises money for LINKS in Volley For All match

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
PARK TWP. - When the West Ottawa volleyball team stepped onto the court Thursday night, they were not just playing for a chance to beat Rockford.

The Panthers were playing to raise money and awareness for the LINKS program in its Volley For All match at home.

The LINKS program is a peer-to-peer group that links students on the Autism Spectrum or with other different abilities with high school students.

"Tonight was really special. One of my LINKS was here and screaming my name the whole match. It was so fun to see her excitement. I am in LINKS two hours of the day, so I have the privilege of being in LINKS work study and go out into the community with the kids and help them develop employment skills for the future," Lantz said. "This program is so amazing and preparing kids for opportunities after high school and helps build connections."

West Ottawa coach Kaitlyn Lawton has a personal connection to the LINKS program with so many players involved, but her son is also in the West Ottawa Autism Spectrum Disorder program.

"It is just more than volleyball. It is fun for the girls to realize that volleyball is important, but outside of that, they are role models and they can make a difference," Lawton said. "I wanted them to be able to have a direct influence on their community. A lot of the players are part of LINKS and it is important for them to see that money that they fundraise directly impact students that they know and care about."

Including Lawton's son.

"We are a very close-knit team, like a family. We love coach's kids. We have so much fun with them, even talking about trick-or-treating with them. We feel that connection because it feels like a part of our family," Lantz said.

Several players are part of the LINKS program, including setter Chelsea Overbeek, making the match more meaningful.

"We wanted to play for them. A lot of us are part of LINKS and it meant a lot to us to play," Overbeek said. "It is a huge deal."

In the match, the Panthers dropped the first two sets 25-12, 25-17 before surging to the third set 25-20 behind the powerful swings of Raegan Lantz.

The Panthers kept the momentum to start the fourt, leading 5-1.

Lantz slammed a kill then served an ace on the next point to put the Panthers up 16-12. But the Rams fought back to take the lead and the match with a 25-19 fourth set.

"We started to find the glimpses of what makes us, us," Lantz said. "I think in these next few games, we will get back on track and build that momentum again."

Lantz finished with 22 kills. Chloe Duckworth had 12 kills. Overbeek dished out 35 assists. McKenna Crook had 14 digs, while Lantz had 12 and Duckworth added 11. Lantz served four aces.

"We are trying to find our way again. We had our libero go down with an ACL tear and we have been working on getting that chemistry back," Lawton said. "She was a big part of who we were."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

