Johnstown, OH

Roundup: Northridge boys soccer blanks rival Johnstown

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Maddox Johnson's nine saves preserved the Northridge boys soccer team's ninth shutout of the season Thursday, giving the host Vikings a 2-0 victory against rival Johnstown (8-7-2, 3-4) in Licking County League play.

Keon Stone and Ryan McCutcheon scored for the Vikings (11-3, 4-2), who earned their first victory in the rivalry since 2012. Braden Knerr and Thad Stone each had an assist.

GCA rolls

Granville Christian erupted for four second-half goals in a 6-1 victory against visiting Pleasant

Landen Pound totaled four goals, and Gavin Pound and Brianna Hubbard added one apiece. Landen Pound, Luke Holt and Noah Tice each had an assist for the Lions (10-6-1), and Jayden Leija made two saves.

Liberty edged

Ethan Gohn made 10 saves, including a penalty kick, for Liberty Christian in a 2-1 loss to visiting Tree of Life in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Shelby Carr scored on a penalty kick for the Eagles (8-4-2, 3-1), who dropped out of a first-place tie.

Newark falls on road

Newark (5-10-1) dropped a 4-0 decision at Westerville North to close the regular season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Johnstown beats Valley

Hailey Hill made 12 saves for Johnstown in a 3-1 victory against visiting Licking Valley.

Cameron Goddard scored two goals and Kylee Wade one for the Johnnies (8-5-4, 4-3). Abby Ruffle and Madison McKee each had an assist.

Malakiha Bunn made seven saves for the Panthers (8-5-2, 3-4). Reagan Campbell scored the goal.

Heath edges Zanesville

Allie Dunlap's four goals lifted Heath to a 5-4 victory at Zanesville (5-10-1, 0-6-1) in LCL play.

Kerilyn Davis added a goal and an assist, Brielle Keck three assists and Emma Roush an assist for the Bulldogs (9-7-1, 3-4).

VOLLEYBALL

Newark beats Lancaster

Carlee Thompson distributed 25 assists for Newark in a victory against visiting Lancaster (10-12, 4-6), 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play.

Ruth Anderson piled up 14 kills and five blocks, and Avery Reagan and Jenna Shackleford added seven kills apiece with Shackleford also recording 13 digs for the Wildcats (16-6, 8-2), who finished runner-up in the Buckeye.

Lakewood wins

Abi Miller had seven kills and four aces for Lakewood in a sweep at Zanesville (0-21, 0-14), 25-13, 25-8, 25-13, in LCL play.

Audrey Thomas added seven aces, Sydney Kane four aces, Hanna Byas seven digs and Allie Klema three kills for the Lancers (6-16, 2-13).

Utica edged at Heights

Utica nearly knocked off Licking Heights, but the host Hornets (15-7, 10-4) won the final two sets, 19-25, 25-7, 19-25, 25-15, 17-15, to pick up a victory in LCL play.

Emilee Ellis stuffed the stat sheet with three kills, five aces, seven assists and 14 digs for Utica (7-15, 4-11). Abby Buchanan added nine kills, Emma Kimpel seven kills and two aces, Alexa Gosnell three kills, 11 assists and 14 digs and Lexi Wiegand four aces.

Heath beats Valley

Heath earned a road victory, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23, at Licking Valley in LCL play.

Sydney Chapman totaled 15 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs (12-7, 10-5). Taliyah Holmes added five kills and 15 assists, Hanna Clark nine kills and two blocks, Kinley Kaminsky seven kills and two blocks and Caroline Robertson 15 digs.

Cassie Orr led the Panthers (5-16, 4-10) with eight kills and eight blocks. Pierce Anderson added three aces, Emily Bone 14 assists and Daizi Hardbarger 15 digs.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Northridge boys soccer blanks rival Johnstown

Comments / 0

 

