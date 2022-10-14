HS Roundup: West M girls fend off River View

FALLS TOWNSHIP — Grace Caton knocked in a goal in each half, as host West Muskingum held on for a 2-1 win over River View in Muskingum Valley League girls soccer on Thursday.

Caton's first goal came with about 17 minutes left in the first half, and her second made it 2-0 with 30:51 left in the second half.

Zoie Settles and Laney Johnson each had an assist, and Dara Decker, Lily McCune, Hannah Roberts, Maria Hill, Molly Spiker and goalkeeper Gracie Settles led the defensive effort for the winners.

The Tornadoes finished the regular season 9-8 and head into tournament play next weekend when they visit Amanda Clearcreek in Central District action at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

No information was available on River View.

Tri-Valley 6, Coshocton 0: Avery Dunn knocked in three goals, as the visiting Scotties earned a share of the MVL title with John Glenn as both finished 8-0-1 in league play.

Maddie Garber added two goals and an assist, and Alison Yingling had three saves in goal for Tri-Valley, which finished the regular season 9-6-2. The Scotties travel to Marysville for Central District Division I tournament soccer on Wednesday.

Destiny Frye had 12 saves for Coshocton, which was outshot 18-6.

John Glenn 13, New Lexington 0: Marina Nicolozakes scored three times and assisted another, as the Muskies (9-4-4, 8-0-1) clinched their share of the MVL title with a rout of the Panthers.

Riley Zamensky added a goal and three assists, Becca Spohn chipped in two goals, and Kira Kaiser, Jillian 'Bean' Sowers, Marissa Saki, Liv Harris, Bella Eubanks, Ashlyn Rowe and Kate Wilson also scored goals.

Eubanks chipped in two assists, Gwyn Lemon, Anna Bennett, Sowers, Abigail Matheney and Kaitlyn Huey all assisted goals and Faith Lemon and Sowers did not record a save in posting the shutout.

Natasha Bailey had eight saves on 21 shots for the Panthers (2-13-1, 2-7).

Heath 5, Zanesville 4: Rylee McCuen scored all four Lady Devils' goals, but their comeback came up short in a Licking County League clash.

Zanesville (5-10-1) will host Coshocton at 6:30 p.m. Monday in sectional play.

Sheridan 6, Philo 2: Senior Savannah Ramirez scored twice and senior Delaney Cyrus added a goal, as the Generals downed the visiting Electrics in MVL play on Senior Night.

Juniors Claire Shriner, Annie Swain and Mikaela Sargent-Stotts also scored for Sheridan.

No information was available on Philo.

Boys Soccer

Rosecrans 9, Harvest Prep 0: Grady Labishak collected five goals and two assists, as the Bishops shut out the Warriors in MSL play on Wednesday.

Garrett Pugh, James Goggin, Dominic Moore and Steven Porter also added goals, and Pugh, Goggin and Logan Brown chipped in assists in the win.

Zanesville 4, Heath 2: Riley Needles, Joshia Lightle, Connor Baldwin and Ethan Turner each scored for the Blue Devils, who improved to 3-11 and host West Muskingum at 1 p.m. Saturday.

River View 4, Maysville 2: The host Black Bears picked up a win over the Panthers to cap MVL play. No other information was available.

Cambridge 2, Philo 0: The Bobcats knocked off the Electrics on Senior Night, which ended Philo's seven-game unbeaten streak, but no other information was available.

Volleyball

Sheridan 25, 25, 25, Crooksville 5, 3, 14: Reagan Davis collected 15 digs and was 23-of-24 serving with three aces and Ellen Pfahl added six kills, five digs, three aces and 12-of-12 serving, as the Generals improved to 17-4 and finished 15-1 in MVL play.

Jamisyn Stinson tallied nine kills and three digs, Alyssa Ward chipped in five kills, three digs, two aces and 10-of-11 serving, Dylan Fox passed out 15 assists with three digs and two kills and Alexis Bradley surpassed 1,000 career assists for the winners.

Taisia Riggs had five digs and four assists, Ellie Ferguson and Mylee Moorehead added two kills apiece and Maelee Collins and Alexia Van Meter made two digs apiece for the Ceramics (2-19, 1-15).

Addison Grosse had six kills and five digs, Lily Talbot 17 assists, two digs, an ace and 14-of-15 serving and Emma Doherty four kills and five digs, as Sheridan reserves (18-3, 15-1) won 25-12, 25-9. Grace Myers totaled nine digs, Kamdyn Hall seven digs with 4-of-4 serving, Erica Flood six digs and two assists, Van Meter five digs, Morgan Stickdorn four digs with 4-of-4 serving and Mylee Davis three aces for Crooksville.

Sheridan freshman won 25-12, 25-16, as Lainey Miller had seven kills, Isabella King five kills and two digs and Ella Thomas 15 assists, four digs and 5-of-6 serving.

New Lexington 25, 25, 25, Maysville 7, 15, 12: Jerilynn Koehler collected seven kills, three blocks and two aces and Lizzie Ellis totaled 18 assists with three digs and two aces to lead New Lex in a MVL crossover sweep.

Nora Duperow had four kills, four aces and two digs, Chloe Dick hit four kills and Gracie Newlon made five digs with three kills for the winners.

Bekah Scott led Maysville with eight digs and a kill, Olivia McPeek had 12 assists, three digs and an ace, Rachel Jarvis chipped in six digs and three kills and Arissa Savage had one assist and one dig.

New Lex reserves won 25-9, 25-8, as Jorja Burkhart tallied 19 assists and five aces, Caroline Dupler six kills and two digs and Bella Chevalier three aces and two digs. Chesney Carter collected six digs and two kills for Maysville.

New Lex freshmen also won 25-23, 25-19 behind four aces and seven digs by Mia Conrad, four kills, three aces and two digs by Aaliyah Stanley and five kills and a block from Lena Finck. Dorothy Patterson had five kills and four aces and Brianna Knellinger added seven digs and a kill to pace Maysville.

Coshocton 25, 26, 25, Tri-Valley 20, 24, 20: Leading the Lady 'Skins (16-6, 11-5) in the MVL crossover sweep was Lindsay Bryant, who pounded 17 kills and served three aces, while Kenidi Jackson also found double-figures with 10.

Setting up the Coshocton offense was Jalynn West, who dished out 29 assists to go along with four blocks and six kills, while on the back line, Miyah Davis anchored the defense with 11 digs while Saige Abbott recorded 10, as Coshocton has won 10 of 12 matches entering tournament play.

Eva Dittmar hit 17 kills and Lexi Howe added 15 kills and 13 digs to lead the Scotties (15-6, 11-5). Ingrid Dittmar set up 33 assists and made two blocks, while Caity Journey also made 13 digs and Annika Collet had two blocks.

Tri-Valley reserves won 25-10, 25-15.

Morgan 25, 25, 15, 27, Philo 23, 16, 25, 25: Evelyn Newton hit 13 kills with three digs and a block and Chloe Baker totaled 35 assists, 22 digs and three aces to pace the Raiders in a MVL crossover road win.

Odessa Smith chipped in 15 digs and seven kills, Blair Clawson 26 digs and five kills, Ashtyn Filkins 20 digs and three assists, Grace Pinkerton four kills, Abigail Brown six digs and Montana Pettet three kills and two digs for the winners.

Aleigha Busse led the Electrics with 31 digs and 11 kills, while Kylee Adams added six kills, Brooklyn Ferrell six kills and 16 digs, Addyson Khune 26 assists, 19 digs and an ace and Olivia Winland 22 digs, eight kills and an ace.

Morgan reserves won 25-16, 25-18, as Riley Cunningham had nine digs, Haven Cook five kills, four digs and two blocks, Myleigh Williams 11 digs and two kills, Paige Lanning nine assists, three digs and three aces and Klaire Cain two aces, two kills and two digs. No leaders were available for Philo reserves.

Meadowbrook 25, 25, 25, River View 19, 14, 14: Camden Black collected 14 kills and six digs and Megan DeVillez added eight kills as the Lady Colts capped a 16-0 MVL season with a sweep of the Lady Bears (13-9, 8-8).

Ella Jefferis chipped in 31 assists, six kills and four aces, Karly Launder served five aces with 11 digs and Mylee Arnold made 13 digs for Meadowbrook.

Kayla Dulgar contributed 10 assists, nine digs, eight kills, an ace and 100% serving, while Cayla Shrimplin chipped in 17 digs, five assists and 100% serving, Haley Balo made eight digs, Brittany Henderson had five assists with 100% serving, Alivia Spaulding had four blocks and Hope Mickle served an ace to lead River View.

Dulgar also became the first Lady Bears to reach 1,000 digs and 1,000 assists in a career.

River View reserves lost 25-5, 25-7.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: West M girls fend off River View