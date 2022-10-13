ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shore News Network

34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police arrested a 17-year-old who had a loaded gun while walking near Glen Burnie High School on Monday. At around 3:20 pm., the school resource officers approached the subject, who was walking with another male, and conducted a search. One loaded gun was found, and the teen was arrested. ” At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown. The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene,” the Anne Arundel Police Department reported. The post 17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead

WASHINGTON, DC – Three people were shot, and at least one person has been reported dead in a Monday night shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Congress Street, when they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his status is unknown at this time. Another victim was rushed to the hospital, also in serious condition, according to D.C. Metro Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew. The post Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash

OXON HILL, MD – An 86-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police identified the man as James Charles Johnson of Washington, D.C. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Livingston Road when he veered into his lane of traffic, crossing a double line.  His vehicle then struck another vehicle. The other drivers did not report serious injuries. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The post 86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects that assaulted a man and pointed a gun at him in Northeast, D.C on Wednesday night. This incident took place on the 3600 block of Jay Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that “during the assault, a weapon was brandished towards the victim.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you The post D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case

BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.  The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating overnight shooting death in Dover

DOVER, DE – A 29-year-old male was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Dover, according to the Dover Township Police Department. Officers arrived at a South Bradford Street address at around 1:12 am after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Responding officers and EMTs provided basic life services on the patient. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was later pronounced dead. The post Police investigating overnight shooting death in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday night in the city’s Northwest section. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. The suspects approached an employee at the 4600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue at 9:43 pm. They displayed handguns and demanded money from the cash register. They then forced open the register, grabbed the money, and fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this incident or can recognize these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Crash reported on West Braddock Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Police in Alexandria are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of West Braddock Road and High Street. Shortly after 9 pm., officers arrived at a two-vehicle crash. One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries described by police as life-threatening. The Alexandria Police Department’s crash reconstruction team is continuing its investigation. Expect delays and possible closures until the investigation is complete. The post Crash reported on West Braddock Road in Alexandria appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg.   Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd.   Estes is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown curly hair that she may be wearing in a bun. She has brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a navy zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, peach sweatpants and pink Crocs.      The post Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

