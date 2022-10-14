ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
kyma.com

Gila Ridge & Kofa claim golf teams claim City Championships

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course the Gila Ridge boys golf team claimed their 13th consecutive City Championship led by freshman Trent Kavorski who ended the 18 hole event shooting a 77. "The competition today really brought out the best...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
HOLTVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BRAWLEY, CA
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash

POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
POMONA, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages

EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
EL CENTRO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy