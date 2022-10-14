Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Gila Ridge & Kofa claim golf teams claim City Championships
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course the Gila Ridge boys golf team claimed their 13th consecutive City Championship led by freshman Trent Kavorski who ended the 18 hole event shooting a 77. "The competition today really brought out the best...
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights Week 9: A record-breaking night, overtime thriller in Imperial
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - This Friday featured some big-time matchups both in Yuma and across state lines in the Imperial Valley - but all eyes centered towards the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. Not only were the Rocks looking to overcome last week's loss, but quarterback Richard Stallworth entered the night...
holtvilletribune.com
LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope
The Catholic Community Services Yuma's advisory board is hosting their 7th annual Toast for Hope fundraiser. The post Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope appeared first on KYMA.
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot
Proposition 417, the renewal of the city of Yuma's hospitality tax is on the ballot for this 2022 Midterm Election. The post Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening this weekend
The Quechan Indian Tribe will be hosting their 2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening from October 13-16 to celebrate the resilience of their people. The post 2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
kyma.com
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash
POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
