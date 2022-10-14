Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flannel Fest returns to Champaign Park District
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is returning to the community this weekend and the district said it will be bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will be held in Centennial Park on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will feature musical performances, hayrides, inflatables, games and more and […]
chambanamoms.com
Celebrating Diwali with Kids in Champaign-Urbana
Find family-friendly ways to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, including a very special night on the Main Quad. Two things about celebrating Diwali are the same no matter where you live or whether you are Hindu, Jain, or Sikh: It is a Festival of Lights, and it commemorates a mythical story of good triumphing over evil.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future
(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
prospectusnews.com
We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!
Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
Part of US-150 closed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
WAND TV
South Wheatland couple hopes to overturn prohibition to open winery
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Butler family is hoping to open a winery in Macon County. They plan to make and serve wine that is fermented from honey, which is grown by bees on their farm. The problem is, the Butlers live in South Wheatland, which is a dry township....
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
