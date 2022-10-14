ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Flannel Fest returns to Champaign Park District

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is returning to the community this weekend and the district said it will be bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will be held in Centennial Park on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will feature musical performances, hayrides, inflatables, games and more and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Celebrating Diwali with Kids in Champaign-Urbana

Find family-friendly ways to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, including a very special night on the Main Quad. Two things about celebrating Diwali are the same no matter where you live or whether you are Hindu, Jain, or Sikh: It is a Festival of Lights, and it commemorates a mythical story of good triumphing over evil.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Old Danville Mill Wooden Water Wheel Hub Being Preserved; Plans for Future

(Above) After being discovered, the wooden water wheel hub had to be kept wet, with daily watering for preservation. A piece of Danville’s history from the 1800s is being preserved in a very creative way, with hopes to someday put it on display permanently. Last July, local historian Brian Makowski was walking the Vermilion River looking for signs of the past, something he does quiet often.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
prospectusnews.com

We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!

Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
DECATUR, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe

MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer.  They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Part of US-150 closed in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.  ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

