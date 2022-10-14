Read full article on original website
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
WTVM
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community. Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium. “Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a...
WTVM
First Lady talking to Fort Benning families with special needs children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The final day of a visit for Jill Biden happening today on Fort Benning. The First Lady getting the chance to talk to military spouses who have children with special needs. First Lady Biden says everything she heard today from military members and their spouses is...
Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
Fight at youth football game leads to arrest warrants for 5 women
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — The Hogansville Police Department seeks 5 arrest warrants for women involved in a fight during a youth football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Oct. 3, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hogansville Elementary School. One...
6 people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 p.m. police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett
Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
WTVM
Lanett officers investigating a shooting involving six people
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Lanett are investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital overnight. All six people are in stable condition today. And, according to Lanett’s interim Police Chief, investigators have identified multiple people of interest in connection to the shooting. “We have information...
Ga. police chief under fire after body camera footage shows him berating neighboring officers
Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police chief got into a confrontation with two officers who pulled him over. The chief is now accused of retaliating against the police department that the officers work for. Two Molena police officers reportedly pulled Zebulon Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill over back...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
WTVM
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WTVM
Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
WTVM
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
