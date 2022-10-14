ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

6 people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 p.m. police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett

Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Lanett officers investigating a shooting involving six people

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Lanett are investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital overnight. All six people are in stable condition today. And, according to Lanett’s interim Police Chief, investigators have identified multiple people of interest in connection to the shooting. “We have information...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
AMERICUS, GA
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
COLUMBUS, GA

