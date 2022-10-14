ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Related
desotocountynews.com

First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule

There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss soccer drops 1-0 battle to Mississippi State

Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
OXFORD, MS
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’

Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
LAKE, MS
thecomeback.com

Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night

A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard

A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Local church transforming building into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
JACKSON, MS
WREG

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Oxford homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested and another person is still on the run after a fatal hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi. Oxford PD said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire rendered aid to the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Garden club district meeting held in Grenada

On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
GRENADA, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Early rush-hour rollover occurs on I-220 in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland. The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.
RIDGELAND, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

