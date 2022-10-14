Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule
There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer drops 1-0 battle to Mississippi State
Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
COLUMN: Strong Start To Season Could Set Up Strong Finish For Kiffin's Rebels
Ole Miss sits at 7-0 after a win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With what remains on the schedule, where will this team finish its season?
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
thecomeback.com
Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
Deion Sanders is Beyond 'HBCU Football's Culture Vultures' Understanding
Coach Prime's success and eventual decisions are beyond mainstream media's comprehension.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Oxford homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested and another person is still on the run after a fatal hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi. Oxford PD said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire rendered aid to the […]
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
desotocountynews.com
Garden club district meeting held in Grenada
On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
WLBT
Early rush-hour rollover occurs on I-220 in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland. The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
