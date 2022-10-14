Read full article on original website
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Photos: President Biden arrives in Portland for Oregon Democrats grassroots event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden is in Portland this weekend to fundraise for the Oregon Democrats and to promote his plans to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Americans, starting with Air Force One landing at Portland International Airport on Friday evening. Greeting the president...
First openly gay Illinois senator: Coming out 'brought me closer to the people around me’
State Sen. Mike Simmons, the first openly gay member of the Illinois Senate, talked about his experience Tuesday, which was National Coming Out Day. Simmons, of Chicago’s North Side, said he hopes to be an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community.
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
Chicagoan who wore ‘Trump 2020’ flag pleads guilty with father to role in U.S. Capitol attack
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who allegedly wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty along with his father Thursday to a misdemeanor. Matthew Bokoski of Chicago and his father, Bradley Bokoski of Utah, each...
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek
President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
WWEEK
Michael Francke’s Family Applauds Oregon DOJ’s Decision Not to Appeal 9th Circuit Panel’s Decision on Frank Gable
The Oregon Department of Justice decided this week not to seek one avenue of appeal of a recent decision by a three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirming a lower court’s decision to release Frank Gable from custody. The DOJ had the option to appeal...
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
WWEEK
Why Betsy Johnson Won’t Drop Out of the Race for Oregon Governor
Nobody told Betsy Johnson her campaign was over. Recent polls have relegated the former senator and unaffiliated candidate for governor to a spoiler role. For the Democratic Party she abandoned this year, her presence is a serious threat to 36 years of controlling the governor’s office—although three recent polls suggest she’s more likely to aid a victory for Republican Christine Drazan than break the 20-point ceiling herself.
President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech
President Joe Biden touted Democrats as American families’ champion against Big Pharma on Saturday at the East Portland Community Center. Biden spoke about how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower drug costs for seniors on the first day of open enrollment for Medicare. The bill Biden signed in August seeks to lower energy and healthcare costs for families who have been hit by the most rapid consumer price increases in four decades.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
The University of Oregon will cover tuition and fees for in-state Indigenous students from any federally recognized tribe
The University of Oregon celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day by announcing a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon.
Idaho Is Growing Fast, Some Want It To Grow Even More – Even If They Live In Oregon
Idaho is one of America’s fastest-growing states. In November, some residents hope Idaho will grow even more — residents of Oregon, that is. Next month, according to The Washington Times, two counties in eastern Oregon will vote on resolutions that, if passed, would have them
Weatherman Sorensen, attorney King face off to join US Congress
Former TV weatherman and Rockford native Eric Sorensen faces a daunting challenge in his first foray into big-time politics as he campaigns to succeed U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in Illinois' 17th Congressional District. East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in November 2020 nearly unseated Bustos, who ultimately won seven straight elections before...
Hartford is getting a $335 million federal courthouse. Here are the three sites in downtown being considered for it.
Three, high profile — and surprising — sites in downtown Hartford are being considered as the location for a new federal courthouse that would replace the nearly 60-year-old Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse on Main Street. The U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees the development of federal buildings, announced the potential sites for the $335 million project ...
