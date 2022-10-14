ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

KGW

Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
PORTLAND, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek

President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Betsy Johnson Won’t Drop Out of the Race for Oregon Governor

Nobody told Betsy Johnson her campaign was over. Recent polls have relegated the former senator and unaffiliated candidate for governor to a spoiler role. For the Democratic Party she abandoned this year, her presence is a serious threat to 36 years of controlling the governor’s office—although three recent polls suggest she’s more likely to aid a victory for Republican Christine Drazan than break the 20-point ceiling herself.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

President Biden highlights fight against Big Pharma in Portland speech

President Joe Biden touted Democrats as American families’ champion against Big Pharma on Saturday at the East Portland Community Center. Biden spoke about how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower drug costs for seniors on the first day of open enrollment for Medicare. The bill Biden signed in August seeks to lower energy and healthcare costs for families who have been hit by the most rapid consumer price increases in four decades.
PORTLAND, OR
Hartford Courant

Hartford is getting a $335 million federal courthouse. Here are the three sites in downtown being considered for it.

Three, high profile — and surprising — sites in downtown Hartford are being considered as the location for a new federal courthouse that would replace the nearly 60-year-old Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse on Main Street. The U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees the development of federal buildings, announced the potential sites for the $335 million project ...
HARTFORD, CT

