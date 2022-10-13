Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Tallahassee Walgreens parking lot

A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing Thursday evening in a Walgreens parking lot in west Tallahassee.

The stabbing happened about 8 p.m. at the drug store near Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street, a busy area lined with car dealerships and strip malls.

“When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds, he was pronounced dead on the scene,” according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office report.

Deputies arrested a suspect within about 30 minutes, said Angela Green, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Orlando Estrada-Cabrera, 67, was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on a charge of murder without premeditation, according to court records. An arrest report with more details was not immediately available.

Green said the investigation is ongoing. She asked anyone who was at that Walgreens between 7:30 p.m. and the time of the stabbing to call the Sheriff's Office if they have any information.

"This is a public place where this happened," Green said. "There were cars in the parking lot. And there might be people there who didn't realize they saw something around the time of the incident. We just need people's help if they saw anything."

Witnesses are asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

