ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Tallahassee Walgreens parking lot

By William L. Hatfield and Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qKaO_0iYKOIA500

A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing Thursday evening in a Walgreens parking lot in west Tallahassee.

The stabbing happened about 8 p.m. at the drug store near Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street, a busy area lined with car dealerships and strip malls.

“When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds, he was pronounced dead on the scene,” according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office report.

Deputies arrested a suspect within about 30 minutes, said Angela Green, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNtSM_0iYKOIA500

Orlando Estrada-Cabrera, 67, was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on a charge of murder without premeditation, according to court records. An arrest report with more details was not immediately available.

Green said the investigation is ongoing. She asked anyone who was at that Walgreens between 7:30 p.m. and the time of the stabbing to call the Sheriff's Office if they have any information.

"This is a public place where this happened," Green said. "There were cars in the parking lot. And there might be people there who didn't realize they saw something around the time of the incident. We just need people's help if they saw anything."

Witnesses are asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

Reach Editor William Hatfield at whatfield@tallahassee.com .

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Tallahassee Walgreens parking lot

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 14, 2022

Clifford Canty, 28, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Ford, 30. Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnny Dennis Jr., 35, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Gadsden County, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Coulliette, 51, Marianna,...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash Friday night on Interstate 10 in western Gadsden County. A semi-truck with a trailer in tow was driving off of I-10 into the median around 11:30 p.m. Friday, but for an unknown reason, the truck overturned and caught fire.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
blackchronicle.com

Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News

JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
CAIRO, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

Drug bust results in ten arrests

After receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens, Sheriff Heath. Elliott launched an investigation on the sale of narcotics on Plain Street in Donalsonville. On October 5th, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Georgia State Patrol, conducted a probable cause narcotics search warrant on a residence on Plain Street in Donalsonville.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy