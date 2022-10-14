ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellendale, DE

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) in Ellendale, DE. As a result, all lanes of southbound Dupont Boulevard in the area of VFW Road will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details will be released once they become available.

