No One Is Minting Coinbase NFT Vox Trolls. But Why?
Gala, Universal Games and Digital Platforms have dropped the Trolls VOX NFTs. These NFTs are based on the Trolls toy line and the 2016 Dreamworks movie. However, despite the brand’s popularity and the 2020 “Trolls World Tour” sequel, only 3000 NFTs have been sold so far. Why is this the case?
Theta Network Drops Amitabh Bachchan NFTs For His 80th birthday
Theta Network, Sony Entertainment India, and Ideographic have launched a unique collection of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s NFTs. The series of artworks celebrate the megastar’s 80th birthday. A multi-city NFT exhibition titled “A Movable Feast” will see on display 51 curated artworks that paint the life and times of the cultural idol. Read on to find out how you can collect pieces from this historic drop.
