mypanhandle.com
A cold front is on the way with significant temperature changes
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. The temps behind the front will fall Monday night and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night the upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold favor spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s. The temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year so this is some very early cold esp for our location.
WJHG-TV
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar now that the cold front has passed through. Beautiful blue sky and sunshine awaits us for Friday in NWFL. Temperatures are gradually falling this morning and we’ll get the morning commute started...
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast squaring up with a SEC foe
Another Oktoberfest in Panama City Beach has already come and gone. However, it's not too late to see how the event went overall from start to finish.
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
niceville.com
Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced
FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
wtvy.com
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper
A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
waltonoutdoors.com
New regional beach access opens in Miramar Beach
Located at 907 Scenic Gulf Drive, this new beach access boasts 400-feet of sugar-white sand along the Gulf of Mexico and showcases a coastal cottage design, mirroring the county’s other beach accesses. It features 18 vehicle parking spaces, nine golf cart parking spaces, bike parking, a large deck plaza, an ADA accessible boardwalk/dune walkover, restroom facilities, and a picnic pavilion with dune walkover.
WJHG-TV
Turning back the pages in Panama City history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest returns after two years, impacts local small businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Oktoberfest made its return to Aaron Bessant Park for the first time since 2019, due to the pandemic. “We had over 1,000 kids under the age of 12-years-old here, so it’s been a great weekend of family-fun action,” Grant Wittstruck, marketing coordinator for the event, said.
WJHG-TV
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
WJHG-TV
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Candlelight Service
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pregnancy and Infant Loss National Awareness Day is recognized as October 15. Kelly Byrns Davis, Healthy Start Program Manager, stopped by the station today to share with viewers the details of the event happening to commemorate this day. The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Candlelight...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department Open House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Fire Department hosted an open house event Friday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. The event was a chance for the community to come out to fire station one and learn about fire safety and much more. The kiddos got an opportunity to...
boatingindustry.com
Suntex acquires Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors has announced its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Fla. Legendary Marina is among the largest dry storage facilities in the United States with over 180,000 square feet of space to accommodate 780 vessels. The property has six marine forklifts with the ability to lift boats up to 53-feet in length. Amenities include unlimited in-and-out of water services; an exterior soap wash; complimentary engine flushes; waste pump-out; a fish cleaning station; ship store with refreshments, boating necessities and apparel; gasoline and diesel fuel; and on-site sales, service and parts. In addition, guests and members can take advantage of a spacious, private bar, gym, locker room with showers, an infinity pool and a patio area that can accommodate up to 200 people.
Freeport pulls off comeback over Holmes County
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — In a back-and-forth battle, the Freeport football team managed a 38-34 come-from-behind home victory over Holmes County Friday night. Freeport improved to 4-3 and will host Baker on Friday, October 21. Holmes County fell to 4-3 and will host Liberty County on Friday, October 21.
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
WJHG-TV
Bay High School Share Table makes a comeback
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is proving that sharing is caring. Bay High School, Chautauqua, and Chartwells have teamed up to create a “share table”. A table is set up in the cafeteria, where students can place their unopen and uneaten leftovers. Stephanie Werchan,...
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
niceville.com
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme
DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
