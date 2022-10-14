BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Brook Park Recreation Center roof has leaked for many years, but the root cause of the problem, and who is responsible for fixing it, is unclear. At Brook Park City Council’s recent caucus, Brewer-Garrett Company representatives asserted their business partner, West Roofing Systems, Inc., is not at fault. Consultant Bud Griffith of Construction Resources, Inc., however, reported in May through a comprehensive study his company conducted that prior roof installations were completed out of code compliance.

