Russell Township, OH

Wild Winter Lights begins Nov. 15 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 1.5 million lights will be on display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning Nov. 15 with the opening of this year’s Wild Winter Lights. This is the fourth year for the event, which will be open until Dec. 30. The holiday-themed areas include Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trail and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa Claus.
CLEVELAND, OH
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
Experts disagree over cause of leaky Brook Park Rec Center roof

BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Brook Park Recreation Center roof has leaked for many years, but the root cause of the problem, and who is responsible for fixing it, is unclear. At Brook Park City Council’s recent caucus, Brewer-Garrett Company representatives asserted their business partner, West Roofing Systems, Inc., is not at fault. Consultant Bud Griffith of Construction Resources, Inc., however, reported in May through a comprehensive study his company conducted that prior roof installations were completed out of code compliance.
BROOK PARK, OH
Brook Park ponders future regional income tax collection

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park currently processes income tax collections through its Tax Department, but City Council at the Oct. 11 caucus heard Regional Income Tax Agency representative Brian Thunberg expound on the benefits of having RITA take on those duties. RITA, a full-service municipal tax collection and...
BROOK PARK, OH
Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
LYNDHURST, OH
Wines for October: 11 different bottles under $25

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For October, our palates ventured into a variety of different areas. We tried 11 wines from six countries. Note: Our monthly reviews focus on wines $25 and under, and all should be available on local store shelves. We list flavors we detect and offer our favorite at the end.
CLEVELAND, OH
Loneliness is unhealthy and unnecessary: Timothy Hilk

Guest columnist Timothy Hilk is president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Not every medical and mental health issue is easily seen. While they may be invisible to the eye, isolation and loneliness can result in physical and mental health issues and even risk of premature mortality. Luckily,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
BROOK PARK, OH
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein

Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

