Wild Winter Lights begins Nov. 15 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 1.5 million lights will be on display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning Nov. 15 with the opening of this year’s Wild Winter Lights. This is the fourth year for the event, which will be open until Dec. 30. The holiday-themed areas include Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trail and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa Claus.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Experts disagree over cause of leaky Brook Park Rec Center roof
BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Brook Park Recreation Center roof has leaked for many years, but the root cause of the problem, and who is responsible for fixing it, is unclear. At Brook Park City Council’s recent caucus, Brewer-Garrett Company representatives asserted their business partner, West Roofing Systems, Inc., is not at fault. Consultant Bud Griffith of Construction Resources, Inc., however, reported in May through a comprehensive study his company conducted that prior roof installations were completed out of code compliance.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels some excursions, modifies others due to Cuyahoga River erosion
PENINSULA, Ohio – The National Park Service has closed some portions of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad due to “significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River,” according to a news release. The railroad will be offering limited excursions as a result. For the Oct. 14 weekend, the park...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Brook Park ponders future regional income tax collection
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park currently processes income tax collections through its Tax Department, but City Council at the Oct. 11 caucus heard Regional Income Tax Agency representative Brian Thunberg expound on the benefits of having RITA take on those duties. RITA, a full-service municipal tax collection and...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Medina looks to use ARPA funds to add more multi-use paths in the city
MEDINA, Ohio -- Connectivity was on the minds of City Council members and city officials at the Oct. 11 Finance Committee meeting. The city is looking to add more multi-use bike and walking paths throughout the city. “This is a proposal to allocate $50,000 of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act)...
Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
Wines for October: 11 different bottles under $25
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For October, our palates ventured into a variety of different areas. We tried 11 wines from six countries. Note: Our monthly reviews focus on wines $25 and under, and all should be available on local store shelves. We list flavors we detect and offer our favorite at the end.
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Loneliness is unhealthy and unnecessary: Timothy Hilk
Guest columnist Timothy Hilk is president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Not every medical and mental health issue is easily seen. While they may be invisible to the eye, isolation and loneliness can result in physical and mental health issues and even risk of premature mortality. Luckily,...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
Detectives on the road to CarVINa: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A detective for the Arizona Department of Transportation contacted Pepper Pike police Oct. 6 on behalf of Carvana, the online used car dealer headquartered in Tempe, checking on the whereabouts of a stolen 2021 Infiniti QX80. This SUV was listed as a rental stolen out of Coral Gables, Fla., apparently...
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein
Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter during two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks said in a...
Berea places delinquent water, sewer bills on property taxes: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The City of Berea has placed the unpaid water and sewer bills for 588 parcels of land on the county tax duplicate for collection. The delinquent charges include Berea water and sewer bills and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District fees. The water meter fee also is included.
