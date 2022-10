The Cleveland Guardians will meet the New York Yankees in the fifth and final game of the ALDS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Cleveland will be looking to bounce back after a 4-2 loss in Game 4 as they get another opportunity to close it out in New York tonight. Meanwhile, after losing two of the first three, the Yankees picked up a solid win on Sunday and will also look close it out at home with Jameson Taillon on the mound.

