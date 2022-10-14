Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Girls Cross Country Conference Roundup
SIDNEY — The Troy girls cross country team edged Tippecanoe in a tight race Saturday at the MVL meet at Sidney High School to win the league title. Troy took first with 43 points and Tippecanoe was second with 46 points. Piqua finished sixth. Millie Peltier led the Trojans,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Slusher honored by OCCAC; Covington ro induct three individuals, team; Lehman boys basketball holding fundraiser
The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference has named Edison State Community College sophomore Brianna Slusher (Troy) an OCCAC Volleyball Player of the Week for October 3–9, 2022, marking her third career recognition. She was previously voted as such twice during the 2021 season. Slusher’s latest award-worthy effort saw her...
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 9: Bellefontaine’s Chris Fogan goes 88 yards to the house
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Bellefontaine running back Chris Fogan earned the Operation Football week 9 Big Play of the Night with his impressive 88-yard touchdown run as he led the Chieftains to a 49-14 conference win over Kenton Ridge on Friday night.
Centerville football needed just one score to defeat Kettering Fairmont
The Elks used a third quarter touchdown to win the game 7-0
Lima News
High school football: Wapakoneta clinches at least share of WBL championship
CELINA — Celina was gobbling up chunks of yards through the air. But Wapakoneta picked off three passes and made the key defensive stop at the end. That was the difference for Wapakoneta in a 28-22 victory over Celina Friday at Celina Stadium. The victory gave Wapak a share...
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive
The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Taylor and Oxford College Corner roads in Oxford Township
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at Taylor and Oxford College Corner roads in Oxford Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton.com
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing tonight
The high-profile business duo of recent Miami University grads who made a big splash on TV’s popular “Shark Tank” show are diving back in tonight in front of a national viewing audience. The two graduates, whose appearance on the ABC-TV show in 2021 year landed a half-million...
dayton.com
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
Comments / 0