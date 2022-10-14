Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Yardbarker
Hunter Renfroe, Andrew McCutchen headline players who leave Brewers
The Brewers have 18 players entering arbitration this year, and nearly all of them are likely to get raises. Before the season fully ends, the Brewers have a chance to discuss the future. The team will need to address and evaluate its goals for the 2023 season. The first test for the Brewers begins with a core of players set to potentially leave the team.
Yardbarker
Yankees lay out starting pitching plan for Game 5 if they tie up series
The Yankees are down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians after a heartbreaking loss in Game 3, where the Yankees were up 5-3 in the 9th before 5 singles won it for Cleveland. Gerrit Cole takes the mound in a pivotal Game 4 matchup as the Yankees look...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
Yardbarker
Yankees, Guardians set for win-or-go-home battle in Game 5 of ALDS
On Thursday, a rainout following an unusual day off created the possibility of the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians needing to play four straight days to decide who will advance to the American League Championship Series. That is the exact scenario when the Yankees host the Guardians for Game...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
Yardbarker
Gerrit Cole on Josh Naylor's taunt: 'Yeah, whatever, cute'
Gerrit Cole was a man of few words when responding to Josh Naylor after Sunday’s playoff game. Cole’s New York Yankees beat Naylor’s Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Game 4 of their ALDS on Sunday to send things to a deciding Game 5. Cole went seven strong innings, allowing both runs while picking up his second win of the series.
Yardbarker
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Kenley Jansen’s upcoming free agency
There are some quirks to the Jansen decision. Major League Baseball is implementing a pitch clock, and Jansen takes his time on the mound. What may be a bigger issue is the emergence of Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias was an absolute demon from the Braves, and they have him under control until 2026 at $16 million per season. That’s already a big chunk of change, more than the Braves were paying former closer Will Smith. Jansen made $16 million this past season as well. I’d be open to bringing Jansen back, you can never have enough good bullpen arms, but the Braves are going to have to be careful committing to him, as with any free agent. Other bullpen pieces like Luke Jackson, Jesse Chavez, and Tyler Matzek may be gone, so the Braves will have to retool their bullpen in some capacity.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a huge mistake building their ALDS roster and it’s coming back to bite them
When the New York Yankees were constructing their ALDS roster, they made several odd decisions after electing to leave DJ LeMahieu off due to his right toe injury. Needing a utility option, the Yankees included Marwin Gonzalez, who has experience playing every infield position and can feature in the outfield if need be.
Yardbarker
Angels Offer Invites To Spring Training With Three Signings
The Los Angeles Angels made a few subtle signings this week, adding a trio of players who made contributions at the Major League level and one who showed flashes in Double-A. General manager Perry Minasian made some subtle adjustments to his roster mid-season and his work to round out the rest of his organization will be a work in progress to make the Angels a competitive club.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Have 1 Final Plea To Fans
Once again, the Seattle Mariners fell victim to some of Yordan Alvarez‘s late-game heroics in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. Alvarez put Houston on top in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run homer, where they would stay and hold on to grab a 2-0 series lead.
Comments / 0