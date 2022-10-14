Read full article on original website
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Troopers seek assistance with fatal hit-and-run crash in Belle Rose
Louisiana State Police Troop C has been investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian the morning of Oct. 16. According to police, the crash on Hwy. 998 in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish, south of Donaldsonville, claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. Troopers...
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck, St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
41-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Vacherie (Vacherie, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Vacherie. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the collision. Officials stated that the accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 3127.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
wbrz.com
Westbound lanes of I-12 stopped from Livingston to Albany due to car accident
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Westbound traffic on I-12 is backed up nearly nine miles, from Livingston to Albany, Sunday afternoon. According to DOTD, the accident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday past Holden. No information about the accident has been released and no injuries have been reported.
38-Year-Old Marquita Jackson Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life on Thursday. The crash happened on Tucker road at 1:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marquita Jackson, who died in the crash.
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 12, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. Arden Fairleigh III, 72, of Kenner, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Man hospitalized after Lower Ninth Ward shooting
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Breanna Bringier, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Delery Street just north of St. Claude Avenue, a few blocks west of the Orleans/St. Bernard Parish Line.
fox8live.com
3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three more robbery attempts were reported Friday night (Oct. 14) in the same Mid-City neighborhood where an off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot during an attempted robbery one night earlier, the NOPD said. Four women were victimized in the three incidents, which occurred within the...
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
brproud.com
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
