Vacherie, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
BOUTTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Troopers seek assistance with fatal hit-and-run crash in Belle Rose

Louisiana State Police Troop C has been investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian the morning of Oct. 16. According to police, the crash on Hwy. 998 in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish, south of Donaldsonville, claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. Troopers...
BELLE ROSE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck, St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates fatal crash

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans

Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61

Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 12, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. Arden Fairleigh III, 72, of Kenner, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

