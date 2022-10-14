Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net
Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
Kearney Hub
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: One thing stopped Trey Palmer in Huskers' loss, and it wasn't Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Only one thing managed to stop Trey Palmer on Saturday. Yes, Nebraska lost Saturday to Purdue, 43-37, but a major reason as to why the score was as close as it was? Palmer. It’s evident to anyone who even loosely pays attention to Big Ten...
Kearney Hub
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
Kearney Hub
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
Kearney Hub
Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record
Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
Kearney Hub
Momentum? Confidence? On two-game win streak, Nebraska full steam ahead for Purdue
LINCOLN — It’s been a different sort of 24-hour rule for Nebraska in October. The policy has been in place for years: The Huskers get one day to live in the result of the game they just played. Then it’s a hard shift to preparing for the next one.
Kearney Hub
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Purdue and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. When Nebraska runs the ball. This isn’t Purdue football from a few years ago. These...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's nation-leading defense turns away Penn State in sweep
And some of these blocks were no-doubters, with the hit quickly snapping off the blocker’s hands and shooting to the floor. Nebraska’s nation-leading defense did it again, rejecting Penn State over and over again at the net during an impressive 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win against the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kearney Hub
Waverly teen sought fame in Wayne Park stabbing, Lancaster County sheriff says
A 14-year-old Waverly boy who is accused of stabbing a classmate at Wayne Park amid a scheduled day off from school Thursday morning allegedly carried out the act in pursuit of fame, according to Lancaster County's top law enforcement official. Both the suspect, 14, and the stabbing victim, a 15-year-old...
