ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net

Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record

Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Purdue and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. When Nebraska runs the ball. This isn’t Purdue football from a few years ago. These...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's nation-leading defense turns away Penn State in sweep

And some of these blocks were no-doubters, with the hit quickly snapping off the blocker’s hands and shooting to the floor. Nebraska’s nation-leading defense did it again, rejecting Penn State over and over again at the net during an impressive 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win against the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy