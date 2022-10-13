Puerto Rican rum brand Don Q is getting back into the cask finishing game with a trio of high-end new expressions—and the first, the new Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish, brings a Gallic sensibility to this Caribbean spirit. Destilería Serrallés is the distillery that makes Don Q, and it is located in the city of Ponce where it has been making this rum, the number one seller on the island, since 1865. In addition to the flagship Gold and Cristal expressions, there are a host of flavored rums and the higher-end Serrallés collection of aged and cask-finished rums. The brand-new Cognac...

