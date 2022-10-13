Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic" Has Had Me In A Chokehold Since Its Release, And I Never Knew An Animated Movie Could Make Me Feel Like This
Kid Cudi's first animated special has people falling in love all over again.
Don Q’s New Premium Rum Got a Cognac Kiss
Puerto Rican rum brand Don Q is getting back into the cask finishing game with a trio of high-end new expressions—and the first, the new Double Aged Cognac Cask Finish, brings a Gallic sensibility to this Caribbean spirit. Destilería Serrallés is the distillery that makes Don Q, and it is located in the city of Ponce where it has been making this rum, the number one seller on the island, since 1865. In addition to the flagship Gold and Cristal expressions, there are a host of flavored rums and the higher-end Serrallés collection of aged and cask-finished rums. The brand-new Cognac...
The Stray Kids Puppy Interview Is Finally Live, And Now My Life Is Complete
We're sorry it took so long.
nftevening.com
Theta Network Drops Amitabh Bachchan NFTs For His 80th birthday
Theta Network, Sony Entertainment India, and Ideographic have launched a unique collection of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s NFTs. The series of artworks celebrate the megastar’s 80th birthday. A multi-city NFT exhibition titled “A Movable Feast” will see on display 51 curated artworks that paint the life and times of the cultural idol. Read on to find out how you can collect pieces from this historic drop.
nftevening.com
Big Time Invites Space Holders To Join Alpha
Web3 Fantasy MMORPG game Big Time has expanded its alpha access to SPACE NFT holders. Every Thursday, new SPACE holders can join in on the fun, gathering NFTs and testing early builds of the game! Read on to learn how you can get in early on this beautiful project!. How...
nftevening.com
Mutant Ape Holder Attempts To Scam The NFT Community
A scammer using a Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT as a pfp is attempting to steal from members of the NFT community. Over the weekend, several members of the NFT Twitter community have come forward, saying the scammer has approached them via DM. The Twitter profile belonging to the scammer has a Twitter hexagon pfp of a Mutant Ape, attempting to add legitimacy to their NFT scam.
Comments / 0