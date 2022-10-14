1-on-1 with JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Alex Flum speaks one-on-one with JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti about his team’s move from the FCS to FBS, their 5-0 start and No. 25 ranking and his team’s growing footprint in the DMV.
