ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7ZF1_0iYKJlSP00

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.

Here is what the iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for the remaining Google apps can do:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIOZe_0iYKJlSP00
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets on iOS 16. Image source: Google

The first of the two options for Google Maps is the rectangular Frequent Trips widget. This widget will give you directions, real-time traffic updates, and an estimated time of arrival to places you frequently visit. There’s also a square Search widget you can use to find nearby restaurants, gas stations, bars, parks, hotels, parking, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeDBw_0iYKJlSP00
Google Search Lock Screen widgets on iOS 16. Image source: Google

The Google app offers four widgets in total. The first widget comes as a square or rectangle and lets you make a Google search directly from the Lock Screen. There’s also a Voice Search widget to ask a question, hum a song to identify it, or search for something with your voice. The last two are a Lens widget for searching with your camera and Lens Shortcuts that let you jump straight to Translate, Shopping, and Solve Homework.

As of this Thursday, Google Chrome, Google Drive, Gmail, Google News, Google Maps, and the Google app all feature Lock Screen widgets on iPhones with iOS 16. It’s unclear when or if Google will add more widgets to its other apps in the future. Google Home is one obvious candidate, giving users the ability to control other devices from the Lock Screen.

: 5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your Lock Screen

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting That Should Always Be Disabled When Using Public Wi-Fi, According to Tech Expert

There’s no way around it: public Wi-Fi is a convenient service, no matter what the risks may be. When you’re on the go and are in need of connecting to the internet, a reliable public Wi-fi setting can often save the day. You can use it to find directions when you’re lost or check your work email to make sure you’re prepared for that meeting. However, this useful service can also come at a price if you aren’t careful: it’s very easy for hackers to gain access to your device and data when you’re connected to a network that isn’t secure.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy