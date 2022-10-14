ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Mammoth set for first game in franchise history

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth is ready to make local hockey history.

And, they’d like to do so with a victory. The Mammoth will begin its inaugural season Friday night when they play on the ice at the Binghamton Black Bears. The puck drops at 7 pm in the franchise’s first-ever game in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

The waiting has been the hardest part for Elmira hockey fans. The Mammoth was announced to be playing in the league in last April. Now, the time has come to showcase their new team to the city.

Saturday, Elmira plays host to the same Black Bears in their home opener at First Arena. The game will start at 6:35 pm Saturday. 18 Sports will have highlights of both games Friday and Saturday night on WETM-TV.

The Mammoth is coached by Elmira legend Glenn Thomaris who took the Elmira College men’s hockey program to great heights in the 1980’s and 90’s. Thomaris also spent time as an assistant coach with the Elmira Jackals when the team played in the ECHL.

The overall roster has plenty of new talent looking to make an impact on the ice. That list includes defenseman Kyle Stevens, a former Elmira Enforcer in the FPHL. Plus, former Enforcer Brandon Tucker is also on the team at forward.

Full season schedule courtesy of the Elmira Mammoth is listed below.

