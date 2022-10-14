Campen breaks Honesdale's decades-old single season field hockey scoring record

MILFORD — Honesdale field hockey fans had a great deal to celebrate Wednesday afternoon at Delaware Valley.

The Lady Hornets traveled to Milford for a Wyoming Valley Conference battle with the Warriors. And, not only did the local lasses post another impressive win, but they also witnessed one of their own re-write the school record book.

Claire Campen exploded for five goals in leading the Red & Black to a 6-0 victory. In so doing, the junior All-Star set a brand new single season scoring mark.

Campen has now tallied 24 goals this fall, breaking the previous mark set by Brooke Henderson LaTourette back in 2001.

“Never in a million years would I have thought this is something I could reach,” Claire said. “I’ve never been known as a scorer. Normally I’m the one giving out the assists.”

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity. I never would have been able to accomplish this if it wasn’t for every single assist from all of my great teammates.”

Milestone Moment

Honesdale wasted no time in taking control of Wednesday’s match.

Alyssa Czekai opened the scoring in the first period courtesy of a Mak Cobourn assist giving the Lady Hornets a lead they never relinquished. After that, though, it was all Campen. Claire reeled off five consecutive goals, four of which were unassisted.

The record setter came midway through the third quarter. Honesdale’s defense forced a turnover, followed quickly by a pair of pinpoint passes that put the ball on Campen’s stick.

“Claire did what she does,” said Coach Becca Maciejewski. “She made a couple remarkable dodges to the right, then got the keeper to commit and launched a shot.

“It was incredibly hard hit. Claire was zeroed in. It was happening. It hit the backboard with just the loudest most wonderful sound.”

Honesdale called timeout so that Campen could celebrate the moment.

“When it happened life kind of paused for a second,” Claire said. “I just took in all the love. Coach called a timeout right after it happened to give me the biggest hug which made me realize how special the people around me are.”

After Honesdale closed out its 13th win of the season, word reached LaTourette that her longstanding single season mark had finally fallen.

Brooke starred for Honesdale from 1999 to 2002. She piled up 67 goals during her storied career. And while she admits the news is bittersweet, she’s thrilled to see someone like Campen now atop the list.

“I am so honored to have such an outstanding athlete beat my record,” Brooke said. “Watching Claire grow up, I always had a feeling that she would be the one.

“Claire is just so much fun to watch play. She is a leader on the field and has amazing stick skills along with one heck of a drive on cage I couldn’t be happier.

“Honesdale field hockey has grown so much from when I played. Twenty years of having the record is a long time, but I am so happy it’s going to such a deserving player.”

Coach Maciejewski agrees whole-heartedly. Becca was a standout player in her own right and is Brooke’s sister.

“I’m so proud of her and proud of all her teammates,” the veteran skipper said. “She’s had a great supporting cast over the years to get Claire to this point. She’s a selfless team player.”

Moving Ahead

With the win over Delaware Valley, Honesdale improved its overall record to 13-3-0.

The Lady Hornets are 5-3-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference action. They’re also ranked number one among all Class AAA teams with a power ranking of .675341.

Campen and her teammates will look to tighten their grip on the top spot with two key games in the coming days. They play Tuesday evening at Dallas, then return home for a Senior Day clash with Hazleton.

“The great competition has led to every player being disciplined in each game,” Claire said. “I have luckily been able to capitalize on a good amount of scoring opportunities this year leading to the record breaker.

“I just want my coaches and teammates to realize they are the biggest part of me getting to be in the record books with so many other talented athletes.”