ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Liquor license bills move forward

By By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrWnD_0iYKJBsN00

CHEYENNE – Both liquor license bills considered Thursday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee advanced to the next stage of the approval process.

Committee members were responsible in the interim session for re-evaluating the process to set fees at a fair market value for retail liquor licenses within municipalities, along with other issues regarding liquor license formulas and requirements. Lawmakers finalized three bills that will be sponsored for the 2023 general session, including one passed in August that would incrementally loosen bar-and-grill liquor license formulas.

Although advocates for change have been successful in getting the proposals on the list for 2023, the discussions have turned into a debate between the state’s liquor dealer lobbying group and municipalities. Arguments have been made that additional availability of licenses could actually hurt communities, while local leaders argue their economies are being held back.

The first bill that addresses retail liquor license fees spoke less to this issue, while the second would develop a new type of license without population-formula limits. It would create a tavern and entertainment liquor license, as well as authorize the local licensing authority to determine on a case-by-case basis the types of entertainment that qualify.

“I love the idea that this brings to us. We also appreciate the challenges you guys have with balancing our needs for more licenses and more business opportunities with the social problems that come with alcohol,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins testified. “What I like about this particular bill is we’re not asking for bars … we’re talking about an entertainment place where you’re there for a different purpose, and alcohol just happens to be something that helps that business to be successful.”

Collins wants to give residents a reason to stay, as well as support local entrepreneurs. He said the process doesn’t help with these goals.

Business owners who would benefit from this change attended the meeting to make their case. Former state legislator April Brimmer Kunz and her son, JB Kunz, were among the 11 applicants vying for a sole retail liquor license in Cheyenne, and they were not chosen by the Cheyenne City Council. The business owners plan to move forward with Ace’s Range, a golf and shooting simulator, after unsuccessfully lobbied for a liquor license that would cater to their needs without needing to have a restaurant.

“We’re not a big business who can afford the price of retail liquor licenses ... They’re overpriced,” April Brimmer Kunz said. “This is an opportunity for the small business to come into every one of your towns with their concept of what might keep people in town and provide entertainment.”

Local authority

Another issue is whether entertainment should get its own definition.

Legislators decided to allow the municipalities to determine what businesses qualified. Wyoming State Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser said it could be too unregulated.

“If there’s a loophole in liquor laws, people find it pretty quick,” he said. “And so the way this is defined, if you narrow it down to the live performances, where the bulk of the money in the business comes from ticket sales, or movies in theaters, and do a minimum seating, you begin to follow something that actually may make some sense.”

He questioned the validity of some business models being considered entertainment, specifically shooting and golf simulators. He said it was a seasonal activity in the winter, and “they aren’t as much fun as shooting, because you don’t get that wonderful smell of gun oil and gunpowder, you don’t get to feel the recoil. Same is true with live golf.”

The potential amendment he supported was drafted by the Legislative Service Office and would define entertainment as forms of recreation, indoor concerts, comedy shows, dancing, escape-room games, fashion shows, movies, performance art, karaoke, sports simulators, arcades, art exhibits and bowling.

Some lawmakers shared his concerns with allowing local municipalities to define entertainment on their own. Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said, “We’re back to the Wild West, pre-1935.” He wants to see more restrictions, so there is consistency statewide.

Others believe it’s time to grant local power. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the state had always prided itself on being enterprise friendly, and he heard at least three instances where liquor laws became obstacles for businesses.

“We can’t take the radical step of just abolishing and having a free-for-all. That is not practical,” he said. “But I think there’s a real necessity here to loosen up these laws so these entrepreneurs can move forward and test their ideas in the free market, put their money at risk and see if they can make it work.”

Comments / 0

Related
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes

(The Center Square) - Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16 percent last year, according to WyoFile.
WYOMING STATE
The Intercept

After Clinic Arson, Abortion Rights Advocates in Wyoming Step Up Their Fight

The sun was just coming up on May 25 when Julie Burkhart’s phone rang. Burkhart had arrived in Casper, Wyoming, a day earlier to check on renovations to a new abortion clinic she was opening on East Second Street. The final cleaning in preparation for opening day was scheduled for the end of the week. That evening she’d done a walk-through; all looked good. But when she heard the voice of one of her contractors on the other end of the line, she knew something was wrong. “I was thinking there’s a plumbing issue,” she recalled. “‘There was a water break, right?’”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
LARAMIE, WY
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 16, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in the Wyoming Range by Jon Cunninham of Big Piney, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

OPEC, Oil and Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - OPEC will begin limiting oil production by two million barrels a day starting in November. So what will that mean for us at the pumps and for Wyoming?. “What we need to do in order to help correct is just continue to produce our...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
ELECTIONS
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Bob Budd’s “Otters Dance” Belongs on Your Bookshelf.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When I owned a bookstore in Cheyenne last millennium, I’d advise my customers that a good Wyoming bookshelf could be as extensive as they like, but it needed a core of a few volumes to be complete. Those books are John McPhee’s “Rising from the Plains”, “We Pointed Them North” by Teddy Blue Abbott, James Galvin’s “The Meadow” and “Sand County Almanac”, Aldo Leopold’s classic.
WYOMING STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Noem goes out of state for a social studies curriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators here in South Dakota?

Gov. Kristi Noem goes out of state for a social studieslcurriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators right here in South Dakota?. We have education experts here in South Dakota—many of them. In fact, South Dakota has 22 higher education institutions. But Kristi Noem doesn’t trust South Dakotans to determine what our students learn.
EDUCATION
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
klkntv.com

Poll shows Pillen ahead of Blood in Nebraska gubernatorial race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new poll shows Jim Pillen several points ahead of Carol Blood ahead of Nov. 8’s election for governor. Jim Pillen leads by 7 percentage points in the gubernatorial race, based on polling from Sept. 26-28. The polling shows Pillen at 48% and Blood...
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17. Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy