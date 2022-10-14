ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen

A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
