Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Chute Dogging In Las Cruces…
Many kids from Northern New Mexico spent their weekend wrapping up the NM High School Rodeo Association/Junior High School Rodeo Association fall season in Las Cruces, including Reed Trujillo of Los Alamos seen here chute dogging. Reed is the son of Cody and Ronda Trujillo. Watch the Los Alamos Reporter for more photos from this weekend’s competitions. Photo by Ronda Trujillo.
losalamosreporter.com
Golfers Ask Council To Include New Option In Ongoing Golf Course Improvements Discussion
If it seems like there has been meeting after meeting in recent months concerning proposed improvements to the Los Alamos Golf Course, well, that’s because it’s true. The community, the Los Alamos County Council and the Parks & Recreation Board have all heard input from golfers, hikers, bikers, open space advocates, County staff and County-retained architects but many golfers believe they are not being heard.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Light Opera Hold Auditions For ‘Matilda’ Oct. 22 And 23
Los Alamos Light Opera is thrilled to bring you ‘Matilda’ in February 2023! We need singers, actors, and dancers of all ages! Auditions will be held at the United Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Adults/teens: Please prepare about...
losalamosreporter.com
County Emergency Manager Beverley Simpson To Speak At Thursday’s LVW Lunch With A Leader
The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos will hold their community event, Lunch with a Leader, on October 20, via zoom at noon-1PM. Beverley Simpson, their speaker, is the Emergency Manager for Los Alamos County where she organizes and directs operations of the Emergency Services Bureau and Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC). The Emergency Services(OEM) mission is to protect Los Alamos County through regional and local partnerships and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capacity to effectively and efficiently mitigate against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters. OEM activates the Emergency Operations Center (EOC); coordinates information and resources during a disaster; supports first responders; writes emergency plans; trains public safety agencies; holds exercises on disaster response and recovery; maintains public warning systems; manages Federal grant funds; assists in disaster declarations and educates and prepares our community for disasters.
losalamosreporter.com
County: White Rock’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan Goes To Council For Approval Oct. 18
Los Alamos County Council will conduct a public hearing Oct. 18 to consider approval of Resolution No. 22-19 to accept the White Rock Metropolitan Redevelopment Area (MRA) Plan. The hybrid hearing at 6:00 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3 located at 129 NM-4. The public hearing will begin...
losalamosreporter.com
High-Tech Halloween Is Back Oct. 28 At Bradbury Science Museum
High-Tech Halloween is back at the Bradbury Science Museum. After a couple years without our most festive event, we’re so excited to be back in person and share lots of spooky science fun. Join us during Los Alamos MainStreet’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet, Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., for some familiar crowd favorites and some new, exciting — and possibly messy! — live demonstrations by museum staff and Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers. https://discover.lanl.gov/…/2022…/high-tech-halloween…
losalamosreporter.com
Best Practices
The takeaways from this article are three: (1) The parking requirements in the new development code appear woefully short of Los Alamos on-the-ground reality, and unsupported by any relevant evidence; (2) The character of many Los Alamos single-family neighborhoods is now vulnerable to an uncontrolled proliferation of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU); (3) otherwise the new code is pretty good and a long overdue replacement for the previous hodge-podge that was Chapter 16 of the County Code.
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber: Los Alamos Job Fair A Success
Employers and perspective new-hires gather Thursday at Fuller Lodge for the Los Alamos Job Fair. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. The Los Alamos Job Fair that was held on Thursday, October 13, at Fuller Lodge, was a success! Sponsored by TechSource, Los Alamos County and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce, the Job Fair featured over 30 participating businesses that are currently hiring. There were more than 100 job seekers that showed up.
losalamosreporter.com
Teen Center’s Annual Halloween Blood Drive Is Oct. 22
It is time for the Los Alamos Teen Center’s annual Halloween Blood Drive! Join the teens and their partners at Vitalant for a fun, monster themed donation event. As always, there will be treats and goody bags for donors. To register go to https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and use Sponsor Code: LATeen to find the event. This opportunity is brought to you by the staff and teen volunteers of our JJAB funded Youth Mobilizers program.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Broadband Survey Open To All Community Members, Virtual Forum Set For Oct. 19
CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los Alamos County, opened the online broadband survey and speed test today, October 14, to all community members. The comprehensive survey and speed test assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. Additionally, Los Alamos County staff invites the public to a...
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List: Oct. 14-16
314 Joya Loop, White Rock. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Household items. Cash only. 336 Bryce Avenue, White Rock. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Fall clean out! Musical instruments ( flute, clarinet, sax, trumpet, violin) with Rob Dunham (on site), sheet music, remote control airplane, hunting scope, fishing gear, reloading stuff and brass, Freebird boots and shoes, Lucchese women’s Lizard western boots size 5, Toas brand boots and shoes, Native pottery and jewelry, Halloween and costume jewelry, name brand clothing women’s sizes 10 though 3XL, men’s, XL-3XL, men’s jean sizes 40-46. Many new shorts sz 44, housewares, crystal, turkey deep fat fryer, books. Cash or Venmo only.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Customer Care Center Assisting In Collecting Landline Outage Information To Assist CenturyLink
Some CenturyLink customers in Los Alamos County are reporting that their landline phones are down. The outage is not affecting the internet or VOIP phones. To assist CenturyLink in pinpointing the problem to initiate repairs, Los Alamos County’s Customer Care Center is collecting names today and tomorrow of individuals experiencing the outage.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Oct. 17
Road Construction Update: Week of October 17, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3Vw0QFy. Find tips and information about how you can improve your commute!. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Omicron Booster Clinic Monday For Individuals Ages 12+
Premier Medical Group (PMG) is holding another COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic in conjunction with Los Alamos County on Monday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2200 Diamond Dr., Los Alamos. PMG will administer both the Pfizer Omicron booster to eligible individuals 12+...
losalamosreporter.com
‘Cottage Developments’
One of the most contentious and confusing new inclusions in the proposed Section 16 is “Cottage Developments.” The idea is to allow as many small housing units as can be crammed on a lot while meeting some set of minimum conditions that are currently unclear. Originally, all that was required was meeting the minimum setbacks. That might be the case still, but the wording is so vague and confused as to possibly mean nothing.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Sewer Lines To Be Replaced On Sombrillo Court
The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is starting a sewer line replacement project on Sombrillo Court with excavation to begin on Monday. DPU’s contractor is currently potholing there to locate existing sewer lines in preparation for the project. Starting Monday, the entrance to Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation...
losalamosreporter.com
You Can Help With The Transit Plan
Atomic City Transit is working up a five-year plan, and your input can make a real difference. As became clear in a report at this month’s Transportation Board meeting, it has been difficult to get accurate data on performance in recent years due to COVID. Also, things are changing as the lab adds pit production to the mix.
Comments / 0