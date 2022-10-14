Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys for Moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ From Rap to Pop, Claims Latto Is Treated Differently

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Kathy Hilton Slams Lisa Rinna’s Aspen Claims: ‘I Don’t Even Talk Like That’
After Lisa Rinna accompanied her home from a club, she claimed that Hilton had excoriated all the cast members, making especially hurtful comments about her sister Kyle Richards. From there, reports leaked in the press alleging that Hilton had used a homophobic slur after a DJ refused to play Michael Jackson.
SFGate
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
Comments / 0