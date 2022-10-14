Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Trump Won't Be the Republican Nominee in 2024, Ex-GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan Predicts
Former President Donald Trump will not be the Republican Party's White House nominee in the 2024 election, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan predicted. "He's not going to be the nominee, I don't think," Ryan, a former presidential running mate, said in an interview with consulting firm Teneo. Ryan had...
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Has Stark Warning Over Trump’s Latest Antisemitic Rant
“Now is not the time to stay silent or to give the GOP a pass on this issue,” Hasan urged.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Outraises GOP Opponent Blake Masters Going Into Final Weeks of Midterm Campaign
Mark Kelly's campaign raised just over $21 million from July 14 until Sept. 30, records show. Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, brought in over $4.7 million over that same time period. Kelly's campaign went into October with over $13 million on hand while Masters, who's...
Trump Media Fired Executive Whistleblower After He Spoke to Washington Post, Shared Documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
Biden's Marijuana Conviction Pardons Could Boost Legalization In Some States
There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first state in the South to...
Herschel Walker beat expectations in Georgia U.S. Senate debate. Will it matter in election?
Herschel Walker turns in strong U.S. Senate debate showing against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Savannah.
'We're trying to build communities': New Bedford resident wary of DACA ruling
NEW BEDFORD — The legal travails of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are familiar to 33-year old Abdourahmane Doumbouya. He registered for DACA in 2012, when the Obama Administration made it official policy. ...
Immigration reform
A federal judge has ruled that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily.
Leaky pipes, bully pulpit power, facts vs. 'The Big Lie': Letters, Oct. 16, 2022
More must be done to explore problems with leaking pipes Thanks for your recent article, "Indian River County plans new water study after copper plumbing leaks continue." Until recently I was president of a 55-member homeowners association at Lake Temple in Citrus Springs off 5th St. SW. In those years several homeowners including...
Biden Says Other Countries' Policies May Hurt US Amid Inflation
President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation." Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday...
