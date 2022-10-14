The Raspberry Pi has taken over the DIY tech world since the release of its first-generation board. In fact, it has become such a massive hit with hobbyists and professional developers that according to the Raspberry Pi Foundation's 2020 Annual Review, the Foundation has sold a total of 37.4 million units since its inception. This comes as no surprise given how flexible the board is when it comes to developing DIY projects. Users can make something as simple as an automatic light switch to something as complex as a motion-triggered Raspberry Pi security camera.

