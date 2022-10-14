NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Upcoming work as part the Sherman Minton Renewal Project will mean drivers who use I-64 to cross from Indiana to Kentucky will have to take a detour. Beginning around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the eastbound lanes from New Albany to Louisville will be closed will be closed. The closure will allow crews to be safe while performing demolition work on the lower deck. During that time, crews will also be doing prep work to start construction of the Kentucky crossover which will happen in the project’s next phase.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO