Deplorable Me
2d ago
new laws... love it. Must be the same nut jobs focusing on new gun laws. We already have laws against street racing, reckless driving, speeding...public endangering.. but oddly enough folks still do it! huh...odd..
2
Douglas Henthorn
3d ago
You don’t need new laws ! The ones that are on the books now just need to be enforced.
4
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River near Big Four Bridge, LMPD waiting for autopsy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is waiting for results from an autopsy after a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. According to LMPD, around 11:45a.m. a call came into MetroSafe about what people believed to be a body in the...
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Wave 3
Fire on 39th Street
New ordinance looks to hit the brakes on street racing in Louisville. Drag racing in Louisville started on the streets, and now the finish line is City Hall. Racers have driven their way onto the agenda of the Metro Council. Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend. Updated:...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Wave 3
November weekend closure of I-64 for Sherman Minton Bridge construction announced
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Upcoming work as part the Sherman Minton Renewal Project will mean drivers who use I-64 to cross from Indiana to Kentucky will have to take a detour. Beginning around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the eastbound lanes from New Albany to Louisville will be closed will be closed. The closure will allow crews to be safe while performing demolition work on the lower deck. During that time, crews will also be doing prep work to start construction of the Kentucky crossover which will happen in the project’s next phase.
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Wave 3
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Preston Highway early Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a driver hit a man on Preston Highway around 1 a.m. on Saturday. LMPD's spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were called to the 3300 block of Preston Highway. That's not far from Audubon Parkway. Smiley said preliminary reports show a man was "in the...
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
Wave 3
KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
Wave 3
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, October 16, 2022
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many people with an extended vacation, including one WAVE employee and her family.
