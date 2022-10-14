ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

Deplorable Me
2d ago

new laws... love it. Must be the same nut jobs focusing on new gun laws. We already have laws against street racing, reckless driving, speeding...public endangering.. but oddly enough folks still do it! huh...odd..

Reply
2
Douglas Henthorn
3d ago

You don’t need new laws ! The ones that are on the books now just need to be enforced.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body taken out of Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Fire on 39th Street

New ordinance looks to hit the brakes on street racing in Louisville. Drag racing in Louisville started on the streets, and now the finish line is City Hall. Racers have driven their way onto the agenda of the Metro Council. Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend. Updated:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

November weekend closure of I-64 for Sherman Minton Bridge construction announced

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Upcoming work as part the Sherman Minton Renewal Project will mean drivers who use I-64 to cross from Indiana to Kentucky will have to take a detour. Beginning around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 11, the eastbound lanes from New Albany to Louisville will be closed will be closed. The closure will allow crews to be safe while performing demolition work on the lower deck. During that time, crews will also be doing prep work to start construction of the Kentucky crossover which will happen in the project’s next phase.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating crash involving Breckinridge County Deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an injury accident that involved a Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday. According to the release, around 2:15p.m. KSP Post 4 responded to assistance request call in investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 86.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, October 16, 2022

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many people with an extended vacation, including one WAVE employee and her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy