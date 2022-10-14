Read full article on original website
Related
Doc Martin season 10 — episode guide, UK and US release date, cast, plot, first look, interview and all about the final-ever series in 2022
Doc Martin season 10 and Christmas special will see Martin Clunes play Portwenn's grumpy Dr Martin Ellingham for the last time.
Paul Newman Looks Back on Son’s Death in Posthumous Memoir
Before his death, Hollywood icon Paul Newman discussed the grieving process he went through after losing his son. In 1978, Scott Newman, also an actor, died from a drug and alcohol overdose at only 28 years old. In a memoir published after his death, Newman detailed the heartbreak he felt, Fox News reports.
New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Has John Dutton Repenting for His Sins
“Must break my wife’s heart to look down and see what a mess I’ve made of this family,” John narrates in the latest Yellowstone Season 5 teaser. Ain’t that the truth. Don’t get me wrong, we’re still staunch John Dutton fans here at Outsider. But the man isn’t winning any un-ironic Father of the Year awards any time soon (as Kevin Costner would tell you himself). That is, unless he delivers on the lines spoken in this new Yellowstone Season 5 teaser.
‘TULSA KING’ Releases Official Trailer and Poster Ahead of Nov. 20 Premiere
Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone‘s action-packed mob drama – The official TULSA KING trailer starts now!. It’s time, ladies and gents. Today, Paramount+ releases the official trailer and teaser art for their upcoming original series TULSA KING. Starring Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone, the trailer debuted on-air during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS. But if you missed it, we’ve got it for you right here on Outsider straight from the studio, alongside a brand new series poster.
Jamie Lee Curtis's Family Celebrate Her Hand and Footprint Ceremony in LA
Jamie Lee Curtis had the support of her family and close friends as she imprinted her hands and feet in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12. The 63-year-old icon attended the ceremony with her husband, Christopher Guest; daughters Annie and Ruby Guest; and their respective spouses, Jason Wolf and Kynthia. Dozens of costars and associates were also in attendance, including Melanie Griffith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kyle Richards, and producer Jason Blum. The event took place one day after the "Halloween Ends" world premiere, where Curtis walked the red carpet with her two children.
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Wednesday, October 12
Doc Martin is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
Outsider.com
571K+
Followers
63K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0