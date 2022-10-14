ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after assault in Carrick

Man in critical condition after assault in Carrick 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in Carrick, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Officials said police were called around 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building. Officers found the victim, who had multiple injuries to his head and face from "some type of weapon," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.

It is not clear if there are any arrests at this time.

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police continue to investigate deadly North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "All companies standby for shots fired notification, 318 Cedar Avenue between Stockton Street and Presley Street for 20 rounds."The beginning of a violent evening in the City of Pittsburgh as officers rushed to the North Side last night -- after three people were killed in a deadly shooting and another injured.The shooting happened on a busy street across from the Sunoco gas station and Giant Eagle.Today, Cedar Avenue was bustling with Steeler fans walking to and from the stadium.But last night, it was filled with police and emergency vehicles.It was just before 10 p.m. last night when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the South Side. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to S. 14th Street and E. Carson for gunfire after an altercation. They found a man who had been shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not named any suspects and no one has been taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Arrest made in McKees Rocks shooting that left victim in critical condition

A McKees Rocks man was arrested Saturday for an early morning shooting in the borough that left one man seriously injured. Edmond Fields, 49, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, false identification to law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a license. As of Saturday evening, he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail. No bond amount was listed in online court records.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman who allegedly drove away from Finleyville shooting victim now charged with homicide

Maurissa Spencer, the woman who is accused of driving away from a shooting victim who died, has been charged with homicide and conspiracy. “You don’t have to pull the trigger in order to be guilty of this crime,” said Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh. “An innocent person in my eyes doesn’t leave a dead man in the middle of the street and run, and does not contact the authority 911 to report it and then leave their car and tries to wipe down the evidence.”
FINLEYVILLE, PA
CBS News

Police asking for help to locate missing North Side woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing North Side woman. "SVU detectives are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing female," the Facebook post read. "Tara Steiner, 38, is described as 5'0" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with green eyes,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after house fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway into a fire that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning. According to Allegheny County dispatch, fire crews were called to a home on Collins Drive for a house fire around 1:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital as a result and their condition is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance bar

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - A popular tavern in Finleyville has reportedly been shut down. According to a report from the Trib, the Washington County District Attorney has filed a temporary injunction deeming Bob's Tavern a nuisance bar. Court documents say the bar is reportedly used to deal drugs. The tavern was also the site of a shooting on Monday night where Jaisen Irwin was killed.
FINLEYVILLE, PA
