threeriversnews.com
Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board
CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players in the U.S., according to usapickleball.org. Thanks to a grant from the K21 Health Foundation, the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department has new pickleball courts and improved tennis courts at Bixler Park next to Center Lake. Friday afternoon,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
Times-Union Newspaper
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
12tomatoes.com
Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away
If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
WANE-TV
Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donations Sought To Help Mission To Mentone Help Homeowners With Repairs
MENTONE – Mission to Mentone is a program that helps homeowners with work they may not be able to do themselves. United Way used to have a Day of Caring where volunteers would help people with their homes around Mentone, Town Councilman Tim Croy said. “Well, they sort of...
buildingindiana.com
GM Plans $491M Investment
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milling On Main St. Begins Tuesday
The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling Main Street, from Detroit Street to Buffalo Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Paving, preparation work and resurfacing will continue throughout the week. Motorists are encouraged to use Center Street or Fort Wayne Street as an alternate route. Main Street will...
22 WSBT
Downtown Plymouth Chili Cook-Off heats up
Downtown Plymouth is heating up this weekend. On Saturday, October 15, starting at 9 a.m., purchase your chili packet. Packets are $10 and grant you access to a whole sampling of chili cooked by local businesses and non-profits. You'll be able to sample from 18 different chilies, have 5 tokens...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:36 a.m. Friday - Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, of 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, arrested for reckless driving. Bond: $500. • 2:27 p.m. Friday - Jonathan Michael Stephan, 32, of 3355 Old Colony Road, Warsaw, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Shirley Ann Glass
NORTH MANCHESTER – Shirley Ann Glass, 86, North Manchester, died Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in Huntington, to Walter Ray and Clara Irene Sorgen Brubaker. She married DeWayne Glass on June 11, 1955. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at...
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Bring home Hannibal just in time for "Howloween"
He's a terrier mix about 1-years-old. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs. He's approximately 60 pounds and is expected to get bigger. Hannibal hasn't been cat tested yet but can be upon request. Cuellar recommended him with kids who are...
