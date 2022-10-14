Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
22 WSBT
Downtown Plymouth Chili Cook-Off heats up
Downtown Plymouth is heating up this weekend. On Saturday, October 15, starting at 9 a.m., purchase your chili packet. Packets are $10 and grant you access to a whole sampling of chili cooked by local businesses and non-profits. You'll be able to sample from 18 different chilies, have 5 tokens...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
YLNI Farmers Market secures new winter market location
The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) Farmers Market, which welcomes thousands of people to its Barr Street market on Saturdays during the summer months, has announced a new location for its winter market.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
12tomatoes.com
Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away
If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:36 a.m. Friday - Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, of 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, arrested for reckless driving. Bond: $500. • 2:27 p.m. Friday - Jonathan Michael Stephan, 32, of 3355 Old Colony Road, Warsaw, arrested for...
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players in the U.S., according to usapickleball.org. Thanks to a grant from the K21 Health Foundation, the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department has new pickleball courts and improved tennis courts at Bixler Park next to Center Lake. Friday afternoon,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, of Logansport.
Times-Union Newspaper
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
Times-Union Newspaper
Halloween Events List Updated
Several towns and organizations have scheduled Halloween event and trick-or-treating hours. Below is a listing of all upcoming events provided at this time. This story will be reran if more information is received. Atwood. • Otterbein United Methodist Church, 306 E. Main St., Atwood, will be hosting a trick-or-treat in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dolores ‘June’ Flowers Frye
Dolores “June” Flowers Frye passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, one month before her 90th birthday. June was born in Warsaw on Nov. 13, 1932, to Ezra “Jake” Flowers and Cleo Anglin Flowers. Her surviving sister is Virginia Horn, of Warsaw. Brother Scott Flowers predeceased her....
MyWabashValley.com
Freeze Warning for the Wabash Valley.
Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 35. Partly cloudy Monday with a high of 47. Hard freeze can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. After a cold start to the week, temperatures will warm to the 70s by Friday. Next weekend looking very mild with some sunshine. Downside, no...
Times-Union Newspaper
Shirley Ann Glass
NORTH MANCHESTER – Shirley Ann Glass, 86, North Manchester, died Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in Huntington, to Walter Ray and Clara Irene Sorgen Brubaker. She married DeWayne Glass on June 11, 1955. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at...
