Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
KUTV
Stewart criticized for 2020 election certification vote during otherwise calm debate
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Candidates in Utah’s second congressional district debated Friday evening at Southern Utah University just a few weeks ahead of Election Day. Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing the state's largest district geographically which runs from Davis County up north to St. George down south.
Dignity Index: 4th Dist. Congressional Debate, third-party ads, judged for contempt
The Dignity Index has released scores following the U.S. 4th District Congressional Debate featuring Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party independent January Walker. The scores also include ratings for third-party ads.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
Summit County Sheriff nominated for U.S. Marshal
Summit County could be looking for a new sheriff soon. President Joe Biden nominated Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez for a new job, which could soon create an opening for the top job in county law enforcement. The Biden administration selected Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez to be the state...
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
Summit Daily News
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Ganahl’s economic policies...
gastronomicslc.com
BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene
This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
ksl.com
Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries
This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl
SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
utahstories.com
TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH
Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
pinonpost.com
MLG appoints perennial failed Dem candidate to seat held by Couy Griffin
On Friday, the Alamogordo Daily News reported that far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed perennial failed Democrat candidate Stephanie DuBois to the seat held by County Commissioner Couy Griffin. A Santa Fe state judge, using 153-year-old case law, ordered Griffin removed, although the case is still on appeal. Despite...
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
kjzz.com
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked a judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the church, widely known as the Mormon church. The suit accuses the Mormon church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter. In 2010, Adams confessed to his bishop, John Herrod, that he had sexually abused his daughter, according to legal records. Herrod reported the abuse to a church “abuse help line” and was advised not to report it to police or child welfare officials. The abuse was kept secret, and Adams continued raping his older daughter and her younger sister for several years. Adams was later charged by federal officials with posting videos of the abuse on the Internet.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
Comments / 0