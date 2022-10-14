Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Eagles move to 6-0: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry come up big in 26-17 win over Cowboys | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was running stride for stride with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush thought he could get the ball to Gallup and zipped the pass over the middle of the field.
The 6-0 Eagles are for real; not playoff-ready, for sure, but right now, nobody’s better | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Even though I picked the Eagles to win their Sunday night showdown against Dallas, I have lived in the Philly area a very long time, and I have absorbed its fatalistic nature in my DNA. By game time I had convinced myself that what you saw unfold at...
What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary
PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Phillies playoff gear: How to get Phillies 2022 NLCS gear online | Hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
Prizes of 2019 free agent class ready to face off with World Series berth on the line
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies showed signs of coming out of an eight-year playoff drought heading into the 2019 offseason and were ready to make a big splash to put them over the top. The acquisition of catcher J.T. Realmuto in the offseason was a significant move, but the organization had...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game on today? (10/16/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 6 vs. Eagles
The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Cooper Rush, in an NFL Week 6 NFC East matchup on Sunday, October 16, 2022 (10/16/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
After 3 decades of selling Bibles, N.J. bookstore owner is ready for her next chapter
Like many small businesses, Andrea Rizzuto’s one-woman operation, the Churchtown Book & Gift Shoppe in Pennsville, didn’t have a prayer when COVID-19 crippled commerce in early 2020. The Salem County store reopened for a short time after the lockdown and even conducted a GoFundMe campaign to try to...
