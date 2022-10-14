ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Talkin' Utes: Dalton Kincaid and RJ Hubert

(KUTV) - After catching 16 passes for 234 yards and helping Utah edge USC 43-42, Dalton Kincaid joined DJ&PK on Talkin' Utes to discuss the win, his decision to reject big money offers to transfer and instead stay at Utah. Plus, he explains why stopped playing football in high school, as well as why he loves Minky Couture and Slurpees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Abilene Christian turns back Southern Utah 21-18

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Rovaughn Banks Jr. scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a key interception by Elijah Moffett and Abilene Christian held off Southern Utah 21-18 on Saturday. Abilene Christian (5-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) was leading 14-10 early in the fourth when...
ABILENE, TX
KUTV

High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR

(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
RIVERTON, UT
KUTV

Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
KUTV

Residents displaced after fire at West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents at a West Jordan home have been displaced after a Friday morning fire, authorities said. Multiple fire trucks and crews were in the area of 7000 South a nd 2400 West after the fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. West Jordan Fire...
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy