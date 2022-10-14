Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Talkin' Utes: Dalton Kincaid and RJ Hubert
(KUTV) - After catching 16 passes for 234 yards and helping Utah edge USC 43-42, Dalton Kincaid joined DJ&PK on Talkin' Utes to discuss the win, his decision to reject big money offers to transfer and instead stay at Utah. Plus, he explains why stopped playing football in high school, as well as why he loves Minky Couture and Slurpees.
Abilene Christian turns back Southern Utah 21-18
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Rovaughn Banks Jr. scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a key interception by Elijah Moffett and Abilene Christian held off Southern Utah 21-18 on Saturday. Abilene Christian (5-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) was leading 14-10 early in the fourth when...
High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR
(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
UHP: High-speed chase suspect stayed in car to 'smoke the rest of what he had' before jail
MEADOW, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is facing multiple felony charges after a high-speed chase that spanned more than 100 miles and at one point reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour, according to arrest documents. An affidavit of probable cause stated the incident began near an I-15...
Residents displaced after fire at West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents at a West Jordan home have been displaced after a Friday morning fire, authorities said. Multiple fire trucks and crews were in the area of 7000 South a nd 2400 West after the fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. West Jordan Fire...
GALLERY: Pups show off in annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event returned to Salt Lake City to raise money for homeless pets and efforts to make the country no-kill by 2025. The event, organized by Best Friends Animal Society, took place at Liberty Park and was their first...
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on motorcycle crash near Alpine Loop
ASPEN GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a head-on motorcycle crash in Wasatch County. Officials said they responded to the collision on Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92, also known as the Alpine Loop, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
