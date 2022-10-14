Read full article on original website
ksl.com
New report reveals trends in Utah's booming tech industry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's engineering and computer science workforce generates $19.1 billion and represents 12-15% of the state's economy. A new report released by the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute on Tuesday revealed this and other key findings as demand for the workforce has emerged across industries.
ksl.com
Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries
This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
KUTV
Provo ranked amongst top 10 cities for 'best sober living' in United States, survey says
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo was ranked eighth among the top 10 cities in the country for sober living, according to a recent study. The report suggests because of its few bars and low population of heavy drinkers, Provo is the best city in the United States for limiting temptations as well.
kslnewsradio.com
New data shows income needed to affordably buy a home doubled in the last two years
SALT LAKE CITY — New data from Zillow found that in order to buy an average home in Salt Lake City, you’d need to earn $55,834 per year in 2020. If you bought the same home this year it would take an income of $107,178. The data shows...
kvnutalk
Updated metrics show over one million cases of COVID in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,504 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days. In the 31 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,04,651 confirmed cases of the disease.
How much will Utahns benefit from Social Security boost?
A new announcement from the federal government could help relieve some of the stress Utahns face during the inflation crisis
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
gastronomicslc.com
BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene
This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
utahbusiness.com
Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction
Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
KUTV
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
KUTV
Over half a million fake pills with fentanyl seized in Utah so far in 2022
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Local public safety and health authorities are warning Utahns of dangerous fentanyl trends in the state. They said Utah law enforcement has already seized more than half a million fake pills in 2022, more than doubling pill seizure numbers from 2021. A new trend of...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Park Record
Park City economic development manager steps down
Park City Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer, who worked on numerous capital projects and special events during his 23-year tenure with the municipality, has stepped down from his position. The projects ranged from sidewalk updates and the construction of the China Bridge parking garage to the development of affordable housing...
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
gritdaily.com
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
utahstories.com
TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH
Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
