Salem County, NJ

NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield

It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
NJ.com

2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

