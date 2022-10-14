Blocking pattern aloft steers cold/dry air out of northern Canada into the Great Lakes/Chicago area in coming days

Read full article on original website
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday
CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
Cloudy, Windy Day Expected Sunday, but Could Snow Loom in Forecast for Monday?
Sunday will get off to a pleasant start for much of the Chicago area, but things are expected to change quickly, leading up to a weather system that could bring cooler temperatures and even snow to the region by Monday. To start with, sunny skies are expected across the region,...
CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day. Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees. Monday brings partly cloudy skies....
WGNtv.com
How often does it snow in Chicago in October?
I don’t usually think about snow in Chicago until November, how often does it snow in October?. Since the start of the city’s snow records in fall of 1884, the city has recorded at least a trace of snow in about half of all Octobers. The average date of the season’s first trace of snow is October 30, and the current 1991-2020 October snowfall normal is 0.2 inches. While the vast majority of the October snowfalls amount to just a trace, measurable snow has been observed in 18 years, most recently, 4.6 inches on October 30-31, 2019, the city’s second snowiest October; surpassed only by 1989 when 6.3 inches fell. Since 2000, measurable October snowfall has occurred three times, 0.3 inches on October 12, 2006, the city’s earliest measurable snow, 0.1 inches in 2014, and the 4.6 inches in 2019.
WGNtv.com
Drought persists across part of the metro area
Rainfall amounts of around an inch were observed across much of the Chicago area during Tuesday and Wednesday, officially making it the city’s heaviest rain event since Sept. 11. Nonetheless, this rain system had little impact on alleviating a long-term precipitation deficit most notable from the city, south. The growing season across parts of north and central Illinois has ended, but effects of drought remain.
WGNtv.com
Does October have the largest temperature swings?
Often in October the day starts frosty, but the temperatures quickly warm into the 60s and 70s in the afternoon. Does October have the largest temperature swings?. It does not. While October does produce its fair share of days with large temperature ranges, the city’s largest recorded daily temperature changes have occurred in late winter and early spring. The city’s largest one-day temperature increase, one that spanned 49-degrees, occurred on March 29, 1895, when the mercury soared from an early morning low of 31 to an afternoon high of 80. On February 8, 1900, the mercury plunged 52 degrees, from an unseasonably mild early high of 62 to a midnight low of 10 following the passage of an arctic cold front.
spglobal.com
Listen: It's been a perfect storm for Midwest gasoline supply
Though summer driving season is already in the rearview mirror, gasoline differentials in the US Midwest and West Coast apparently haven't gotten the memo. A flurry of planned and unplanned refinery outages in both regions have pressured already-tight supply dynamics as the rest of the world scrambles to secure gasoline supply.
WGNtv.com
A Frosty Saturday morning across the Chicago area
With weak high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds temps dropped into the lower 30s across NE Illinois into NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Lowest readings occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley where lowest 29-degree readings were recorded at Aurora/ Sugar Grove and Rochelle. Chicago’s official observation point at O’Hare International airport reported a low of 36 degrees – this was the coldest at that location since last April 27 when the temperature dropped to 33 degrees. The normal low for this date is 46-degrees.
fox32chicago.com
Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday
CHICAGO - Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared. On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Forest Preserves fall trout fishing begins
The Cook County Forest Preserves trout fishing season opened Saturday morning. Many fishermen woke with the sun and started the season at Axehead Lake.
WGNtv.com
Another chilly morning across the Chicago area
With a Freeze Warning in effect, temperatures dropped into the lower30s over a good portion of the Chicago area this Friday morning. Lowest readings at airport locations were pretty uniform in locations away from the lake with closer-in O’Hare, Palwaukee and Midway registering lows at or just below 40-degrees. Our “normal” Chicago low for this date is 46-degrees.
Freeze Warnings Issued for Illinois, Indiana as Cold Temps Could Harm Plants, Outdoor Plumbing
The week started out with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies, but things are about to get downright frigid in the Chicago area, as a freeze warning has been issued for most of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service, and will...
WIBC.com
NWS: Red Flag Warning in Effect for Central and Southern Indiana
STATEWIDE–Nearly the entire state is under a red flag warning, says the National Weather Service. That warning is issued to let people know that conditions are favorable for fires to pop up and spread. The warning is in effect for all of central and southern Indiana as well as portions of northern Indiana.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Harsh commute expected — no outbound Kennedy express lanes
CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said. Crews are […]
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
