Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ashlandsource.com
Crestview clinches share of 3rd straight Firelands title with win at St. Paul
NORWALK — The play was installed earlier in the week and doesn’t yet have a name, but it worked to perfection. Crestview punter Owen Barker lofted a pass to Shawn Bailey, who raced for the game-sealing 48 yard touchdown and the Cougars rolled to a 26-7 win over Norwalk St. Paul in a Firelands Conference showdown Saturday at Contractors Stadium.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane fake field goal
The college football world was treated to quite a competitive day of action on Saturday as this weekend’s slate features five different games between top-25 teams. But it was a MAC conference matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips that provided one of the best highlights from Saturday’s college football games.
ashlandsource.com
Fort Loramie designs winning blueprint against Lucas
Saddled up and ready to go, Fort Loramie spurred past Lucas 34-17 in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Fort Loramie a 13-7 lead over Lucas.
Wooster, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fairless football team will have a game with Triway on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner
Clear Fork showed no mercy to Shelby, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-19 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown thwarts Cardington-Lincoln's quest
Fredericktown knocked off Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. The first quarter gave Fredericktown a 14-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.
ashlandsource.com
No quarter given: Loudonville puts down East Knox
LOUDONVILLE -- NASA would envy the blast off Loudonville authored on Friday while dispatching East Knox 49-8 during this Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football game. The Redbirds put it all together on both sides of the ball to earn the convincing victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 49, East Knox 8. Loudonville hammered...
ashlandsource.com
Lexington ends the party for Madison Comprehensive
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Lexington will take its 28-10 victory over Madison Comprehensive at Lexington High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Lexington a 14-3 lead over Madison Comprehensive.
ashlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Perry doesn't allow Crestline a point
Perry played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 41-0 verdict over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Crestline after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: A city mobile app and the odds of shooting 2 holes-in-one
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Oct. 13 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Carr covered two news stories found on the publication's website.
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ashlandsource.com
Danville hustles by Mt. Gilead
Danville pushed past Mt. Gilead for a 19-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
ashlandsource.com
Quick jolt prompts Centerburg to power past Northmor
Centerburg grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 49-13 win over Northmor. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 14-0 lead over Northmor.
ashlandsource.com
Blowout: Galion delivers statement win over Pleasant
Galion unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pleasant 44-21 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Galion darted in front of Pleasant 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Oak Harbor soars over Willard
Oak Harbor scored early and often to roll over Willard 63-7 on October 14 in Ohio football. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Week 9: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores
ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to...
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
louisvilleleopards.org
Leopards Tame Lions in Double Overtime Thriller – Football
<<< Previous At GlenOak | Football Schedule | Next Vs. Linsly >>>. The Louisville Leopards Football Team won a double overtime thriller 24-17 over the visiting Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions Friday Night at Louisville Leopards Stadium. With the victory, Louisville improves to 3-6 on the season. Game Stats | Scoring...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Comments / 0